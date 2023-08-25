LIBERTY CITY — Sabine surprised everyone in attendance at James Bamberg Stadium in Thursday night’s season opener with a dominant offensive performance over Class 4A Spring Hill, rolling to a 64-20 win over the Panthers.
The fireworks came quickly, with a 21-yard touchdown run by Sabine’s Cade Silvertooth just over a minute into the game.
Spring Hill’s Dwaylon Richardson answered right back with a big catch and a run for a touchdown from quarterback Travis Allen.
It was clear this was the first game of the season based on the turnovers and penalties from both sides, which became the story of the night.
Following the 29-20 halftime lead by Sabine, the Cardinals minimized their self-inflicted mistakes. However it was the opposite for the Panthers. Going into the half, the Panthers had stolen the momentum and looked like they were on the verge of busting the game wide open, but between the penalties, turnovers and injuries, the Panthers saw their chances of winning snowball out of control.
Cardinal junior running back Cason Patterson had himself a night, finding the end zone three times to go along with an interception on defense. Fellow Cardinal junior and starting quarterback Colt Sparks was poised and in control of the offense all night, scoring a rushing, receiving and two passing touchdowns.
With seven minutes left, Spring Hill coach Brandon Joslin waved the white flag and sent in the second team offense to avoid more injuries to his starters going forward.
Despite the loss, the Panthers showed flashes of promise and has an identity on offense already — something the coaching staff can build on.
Up next, the Panthers play Center at home and Sabine will travel to New London to face West Rusk on Sept. 1.