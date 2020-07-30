TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk on Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.
Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring system. They each had seven birdies in bogey-free rounds in high altitude on the Old Greenwood Course, the first-time venue after 21 years across the border in Nevada at Montreux Golf and Country Club.
Players receive 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey and minus-3 for double bogey or worse.
Robert Streb, Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers were tied for third with 11 points. J.J. Spaun was another point back with Cameron Percy, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Tway and Emiliano Grillo.
Moore has five career PGA Tour victories. After missing the cuts in his first three events following the coronavirus break, the 37-year-old former UNLV player tied for 40th two weeks ago in the Memorial in Ohio and tied for 12th last week in Minnesota.
The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week, if not already eligible. The top two from the top 10, not already eligible, will get spots in the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot.