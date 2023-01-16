In this handout image provided by the Carabinieri, Matteo Messina Denaro is seen in a police booking photo after he was arrested In Sicily, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Palermo, Italy. Denaro was arrested at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily on Jan. 16 after being on the run for 30 years. The 60 year-old is considered the successor of the historic leaders of Cosa Nostra. (Carabinieri/Getty Images/TNS)