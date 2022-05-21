Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.