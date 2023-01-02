Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens went off in southern, eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine. Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, including downtown.
The capital region’s air-defense system responded to the attacks, local authorities said on Telegram.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram one person was wounded. He did not provide details.
Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dec. 31, followed by drone attacks, as Ukrainians were celebrating the New Year, damaging residential houses, schools, private cars and university buildings.
“Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily video address to the nation, praising the air defense forces for shooting down 45 drones the night before.
Zelenskyy said that Russians were “afraid. And they are right to be afraid because they are losing. Drones, missiles, nothing else can help them.”
Loud explosions were heard in around Kyiv, including downtown, as Russia launched almost 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones, hitting infrastructure, Ukraine’s military said. At least seven people were hospitalized and 1 died in the western region of Khmelnytskyi after Russia’s missile attack damaged 8 vehicles, 13 residential houses, and a fuel station. Russia also attacked the port of Ochakiv in the southern Mykolaiv region, damaging residential houses and a company, according to a military update.
Kyiv’s Klitschko called on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a guest editorial in Germany’s Bild newspaper.
“We are hoping for more aid in 2023. It will be crucial for Germany to finally deliver Leopard 2 tanks,” Klitschko wrote. “Without this type of tank, it will be very difficult to recapture further territory in Ukraine.” He also thanked Germany for the Iris-T air-defense missile system “that means our civil infrastructure isn’t fully destroyed.”
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap that saw 140 Ukrainians returned to the country for 82 Russians. Such prisoner swaps have been carried out periodically during the conflict.
