Rescuers clear the debris of the destroyed two-story maternity building in the town of Vilnyansk, southern Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-story building of the maternity ward was destroyed,” they said in a statement. There was “a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building at the time, they added. The baby died while the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble, rescuers said.