RUSK — Having moved the game to Thursday night due to inclement weather forecasts, the Brownsboro Bears and Rusk Eagles had a beautiful night for football on Jim Swink Field.
The Eagles proved to be as good as advertised in the 48-23 victory over the Bears in a District 8-4A Division II football game.
”The guys gave a great effort, but we have to play four quarters," Head Bears Coach Lance Connot said. "The McCown kid is for real. Not scoring at the end of the half was a tough blow."
The first quarter started with Aiden McCown passing 27 yards to Elijah Ward for the Eagles' first touchdown. Alan Rojo kicked the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.
After stopping the Bears on a fourth down try, Rusk hit on another 27-yard touchdown pass from McCown. Brailen Trawick caught the pass and Rojo converted the kick, and Rusk led 14-0 with 3:45 left in the quarter.
On the strength of a 55-yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Dylan Downey to the five-yard line, the Bears were off and running. On fourth down, the Bears' Downey dove in for the touchdown. Rogers passed to Gekyle Baker for the two point conversion. Rusk now only led 14-8. Due to multiple penalties, the quarter seemed like it would never end. Two untimed plays finally ended the quarter.
The second quarter started with a big sack of McCown by the Bears' Beau Hardin. This forced the Eagles to punt. The Eagles stopped Brownsboro but the Bears' Grayson Epperson caused a fumble that was recovered by Brownsboro’s Grayson Adams.
In just a flash Rogers hit Downey on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Rogers ran in the 2-point conversion, and the Bears led 16-14.
The Bears were not done. They forced another punt and the Bears' Antrone Campbell scooted 61 yards for another touchdown. Chris Sosa kicked the extra point this time and the Bears led 23-14.
In the final 50 seconds, Rogers hit Vincent Chancellor for 47 yards, down to the Rusk one-yard line. The Eagles stopped the Bears' plunge and the half ended 23-14 in favor of the Bears.
The third quarter started with the Eagles coming out fired up on offense. In the first minute and a half, Spencer Barnett sprinted for 54 yards and a Rusk touchdown. Rojo made the extra point to cut the Brownsboro lead to 23-21. The Eagles forced a punt and took only three minutes to score on a McCown to Trawick 46-yard touchdown pass. Rojo kicked his fourth PAT, and Rusk took back the lead 28-23. Just before the end of the quarter Rusk scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass. McCown threw the pass to Ward and Rojo’s kick made the score 35-23.
The fourth quarter started with the Bears driving the ball inside the Eagles' 20-yard line. The Rusk defense rose up and stopped the Bears on another fourth down. Spending most of the fourth quarter on an 82-yard drive, they punched in another touchdown. Eagles running back Barnett finished off the final three yards. The extra point was blocked and the score went to 41-23.
Following an Eagle interception, Rusk scored one more time with less than two minutes to go in the game. McCown threw his fifth touchdown pass to Trawick of 11 yards. Rojo’s kick made the final score 48-23.
Outstanding players for the Bears were Jaxon Carnahan, Jackson Epperson, Hardin, Downey and Campbell.
Having a good night for the Eagles were David Kennedy, Tarant Sunday, McCown, Barnett and Trawick.
The Freshmen and JV games were moved to Wednesday night and the Bears prevailed in both contests.
Halftime was dominated by the Brownsboro band and Golden girls drill team. However, the parent-daughter dance was pretty entertaining by Rusk.
Next week the Bears (2-7, 0-5) host Center on Nov. 4, and the Eagles (6-3, 3-2) play at Canton.