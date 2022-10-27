Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.