Texas Southern 61, Grambling 58
PJ Henry finished with 19 points as No. 8 seed Texas Southern built a 12-point, second-half lead and held on to stun No. 2 Grambling in the final of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
Davon Barnes added 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (14-20), which beat top-seeded Alcorn State and No. 5 Alabama A&M to advance to the championship game.
Texas Southern held Grambling (24-9) to 11.1 percent shooting from 3-point range and 33.3 percent overall. Zahad Munford led Grambling with 12 points and Jonathan Aku added 11.
Princeton 74, Yale 65
Princeton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 after defeating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League tournament final Sunday in Princeton, New Jersey.
Tosan Evbuomwan scored a game-high 21 points for the second-seeded Tigers (21-8), who jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed in the second half.
Matt Allocco added 15 points, Ryan Langborg scored 14 and Caden Pierce had 12 points as Princeton cut down the nets for the first time since winning the very first Ivy League tourney in 2017.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-8), who swept the regular-season series against Princeton, got 18 points from Bez Mbeng, 14 from Matt Knowling and 13 from August Mahoney.