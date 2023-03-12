Texas Southern 61, Grambling 58
PJ Henry finished with 19 points as No. 8 seed Texas Southern built a 12-point, second-half lead and held on to stun No. 2 Grambling in the final of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
Davon Barnes added 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (14-20), which beat top-seeded Alcorn State and No. 5 Alabama A&M to advance to the championship game.
Texas Southern held Grambling (24-9) to 11.1 percent shooting from 3-point range and 33.3 percent overall. Zahad Munford led Grambling with 12 points and Jonathan Aku added 11.
Princeton 74, Yale 65
Princeton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 after defeating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League tournament final Sunday in Princeton, New Jersey.
Tosan Evbuomwan scored a game-high 21 points for the second-seeded Tigers (21-8), who jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed in the second half.
Matt Allocco added 15 points, Ryan Langborg scored 14 and Caden Pierce had 12 points as Princeton cut down the nets for the first time since winning the very first Ivy League tourney in 2017.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-8), who swept the regular-season series against Princeton, got 18 points from Bez Mbeng, 14 from Matt Knowling and 13 from August Mahoney.
Marquette 65, Xavier 51
No. 6 Marquette cruised to its first Big East tournament title in school history with a 65-51 victory over No. 15 Xavier on Saturday in New York.
Tyler Kolek had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals for top-seeded Marquette (28-6), which was playing in its first tournament final since arriving from Conference USA prior to the 2005-06 season. Kam Jones added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for Marquette, which has won nine straight games and 14 of 15.
Second-seeded Xavier (25-9), which saw its five-game winning streak end after scoring its fewest points this season, was led by Adam Kunkel’s 14 points. Jerome Hunter finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers, who were playing in the title game for just the second time since arriving from the Atlantic-10 before the 2013-2014 season.
Arizona 61, UCLA 59
Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and Oumar Ballo added 13 points with eight rebounds as the Wildcats won their second consecutive Pac-12 Conference tournament title with a victory over the Bruins in Las Vegas.
Courtney Ramey scored just three points for the Wildcats (28-6), but it was a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to put Arizona on top for good.
Amari Bailey scored 19 points for UCLA (29-5) and Tyger Campbell added 16 as the Bruins failed to follow a Pac-12 regular-season title with the conference tournament championship. The Bruins have not won the Pac-12 tournament title since 2014.
Duke 59, Virginia 49
Jeremy Roach scored 11 of his 23 points in the final five minutes and Kyle Filipowski scored 20 points as the Blue Devils fended off the Cavaliers in the title game in Greensboro, N.C.
Duke (26-8) scored the game’s last six points to win its first ACC tournament since 2019 and gave coach Jon Scheyer a championship in his first season. A first-year coach hadn’t won the tournament since North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge in 1998.
Steven Ashworth scored 13 points and Trevin Dorius had 12 for third-seeded Utah State (26-8), which entered the game shooting 40 percent from 3-point range but shot only 16.7 percent from beyond the arc on Saturday.