Isaiah Ross dashed for more than 200 yards in Friday’s 63-37 win over Lindale, but the Kilgore senior was the first to to credit the big guys up front for his performance.
“They play their best every week,” Ross said of the Bulldogs offensive line. “Each week they get better and better. I can’t ask for a better O line then we have now. They make holes; they do everything necessary to help me get into the end zone.
“We played together as a team. It feels great (going to the fourth round) especially having to play a team like Lindale. We just need to keep pushing.”
Leading the way up front for Kilgore were senior center Colby Grimes, along with his fellow linemen senior Justin Flores, junior Emmanuel Young, senior Drea Brown and junior Braydon Nelson. Also senior Jordan Jackson also sees duty at center.
“It is a pleasure blocking for Isaiah and protecting our quarterback (Da’Marion VanZandt),” Flores said.
Ross rushed for 203 yards, scoring four touchdowns on 19 carries. He found the end zone on runs of 3, 2, 62 and 56 yards.
He also had a hand in VanZandt’s TD run.
Ross, whose father Charles stepped off yards while playing for the John Tyler Lions at Rose Stadium back in the day, rushed to the middle of the line but was greeted by the convocation of Eagles. Before falling down, Ross flipped the ball back to Van Zandt, who took off and found the end zone from 18 yards.
After Leo Yzaguirre’s PAT, Kilgore led 42-30 with 1:55 left in the third quarter.
“That was not planned,” Ross said. “I saw (Da’Marion Van Zandt) out of the corner of my eye and tossed the ball to him. It was just instinctive.”
VanZandt added, “I just saw Isaiah going into the middle of the line. I just saw the ball come to me and looked up to see an open lane.”
Kilgore coach Clint Fuller, whose team improves to 10-3, said, “It all starts up front on both sides of the ball. They did a great job against their front opening up some holes for Isaiah and protecting our quarterback. I’m really proud of the way our offensive line played today.”