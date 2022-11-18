PORTER — Isaiah Ross accounted for 265 yards rushing and receiving and four total touchdowns as the Kilgore Bulldogs punched their ticket to the third-round of the high school football playoffs with a 34-20 victory over El Campo on Friday afternoon at Randall Reed Stadium.
Ross rushed for 232 yards, scoring on runs of nine, 10 and 56 yards. He also opened Kilgore’s scoring with a 19-yard reception of a Da’Marion Van Zandt pass to get things going for the Bulldogs, now 9-3.
Coach Clint Fuller’s Ragin’ Red will meet the winner of Friday's game in Georgetown between Kilgore’s district rival Lindale and Brazosport.
Kilgore snapped El Campo’s nine-game win streak and the Ricebirds complete their season with a 9-3 record.
Besides his rushing heroics, Ross, who came into the game with over 1,926 yards rushing, also caught four passes for 33 yards.
Kilgore got standout performances all around from among others Dadrian Franklin, Peyton Christian, Logan Weick, Jackson Harris and Zaylon Stoker, who came away with his eighth interception of the season.
Van Zandt threw for 129 yards, connecting with Ross, Franklin, Stoker, PJ Wiley and Taylor Oliver. There were timely, big-play catches up-and-down the receiving corps.
El Campo’s Rueben Owens, a Louisville commit, rushed for 148 yards on 23 carries, breaking his first carry of the contest 73 yards for a touchdown.
In between, Diego Gutierrez kicked field goals of 26 and 31-yards.
El Campo won the toss and deferred to the second half, and Kilgore took the football and marched 69 yards in 11 plays - with Van Zandt capping the drive by flicking a pass from the 19 to Ross in the flat. The Kilgore senior raced to the pylon with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter. Leo Yzaguirre converted the extra point and Kilgore led 7-0.
It took the Ricebirds just 16 seconds to knot the score on Owens' initial carry of the afternoon of 73 yards. Diego Gutierrez booted the PAT, tying the score 7-7.
Penalties (6-for-50) hurt the Bulldogs, nullifying a 66-yard scoring run by Ross late in the first quarter. Kilgore would eventually score on the drive on a nine-yard Ross run with 8:50 left in the second period.
El Campo benefitted from a Van Zandt interception by Ladarian Lewis with 5:28 left in the first half at the Kilgore 24 yard line. It was just the senior quarterback’s third pick of the season.
The ‘Dog defense stiffened though, limiting the Ricebirds to a 26-yard Gutierrez field goal, cutting Kilgore’s lead to four, 14-10, at the half.
Other than Owens’ initial run of 73 yards, the Kilgore defense limited the El Campo senior to 25 yards on his next nine carries.
The Ricebirds took the second half kickoff and marched from their 35 to the Kilgore 14, where the drive stalled, bringing Gutierrez in for a 31-yard field goal. The Ricebirds hurt themselves a couple of times on the drive with penalties, but then so did Demontrell Candie, along with Isaiah Watters and Jackson Harris, who made some standup defensive plays.
Kilgore answered on its ensuing drive of 54 yards with a touchdown on a 10-yard Ross run which he started inside and cut out, beating the Ricebird defenders to the end zone. Yzaguirre’s PAT was good, stretching the Ragin’ Red’s advantage to eight, 21-13.
Van Zandt and his receiving corps were awesome on back-to-back-to-back plays: a 12-yard completion to Stoker, a 13-yard strike to Franklin and a 12-yard completion to Ross. The completion to Stoker came on a third-and-20 call, followed by the completion to Franklin on a fourth-and-eight play, down to the El Campo 22, and then the completion to Ross moving the football to the 10.
The Ricebirds needing to answer went with Owens again, but the Kilgore defense stood its ground with stellar plays, again by Christian, Harris and Franklin.
The teams traded penalties and then Christian and Weick caused the Ricebirds headaches, holding Owens to two-yards on a second-and-11 call from the 35 yard line. Miles, needing nine yards, threw a couple of incomplete passes, turning the ball over to the Bulldogs at the 35.
Nine plays and 64 yards later, Van Zandt sneaked in from the one-yard line with 4:43 remaining in the contest. Yzaguirre converted the PAT and Kilgore stretched its advantage to 28-13.
El Campo put together a nifty scoring drive of 50 yards to cut the gap to eight, 28-20, but it took over three minutes before Owens scored on a 15-yard run with just 1:39 to play. It was a drive in which the Ricebirds needing yardage desperately and Kilgore’s defense limiting Owens in most cases, had to use the pass and penalties against the Bulldogs to march most of the distance.
Franklin knocked a Miles pass intended for Owens away in the end zone, but Owens would score his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 15-yard run with just 1:39 remaining in the game to trim the deficit to 28-20, following Gutierrez’s extra point.
Kilgore recovered the onside kick and then Ross rambled 56 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game, running from one sideline almost to the other before crossing the goal line with just 36 seconds left to play.
El Campo’s Miles then went to the air, passing, and Stoker came away with his eighth interception deep in Kilgore’s end of the field to seal the victory and the celebration was on.
Friday’s game marked the fifth time these two schools have met in the UIL state football playoffs. Going into the contest, Kilgore led the series 3-1, having won the 2020 area game played at Sheldon ISD Stadium in Houston 27-14. The Ragin’ Red also won the 2017 matchup played at Waco ISD Stadium 24-9, and the 2004 game in the third round of the playoffs (18-0).
El Campo’s lone win came in the 2015 area game here at Texan Drive Stadium (now Randall Reed Stadium) 31-23.