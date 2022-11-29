Three Lady Lions scored in double figures and the team played clamp-down defense as Tyler High defeated the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders 68-43 on Tuesday at the THS Gymnasium.
"I am so proud of my team," said Tyler Coach Amber Wylie, whose squad improves to 9-2. "The defense was the difference and also our point guard (Kalyse Buffin) play. She was still limping some, but she played well."
Buffin returned to help the Lady Lions snap a two-game losing streak after last week's Turkey Tussell in Martin's Mill where Tyler lost to Fairfield and Martin's Mill.
The sophomore led Tyler with 15 points, followed by freshman Bralyah Miller with 13 points, while Kayla Crawford tossed in 13 points.
Tyler Legacy senior Ja'Kayla White and sophomore Semoj Jones led the Lady Raiders with 10 points apiece. Jones scored all of her points in the fourth quarter.
Sparked by five points from Justtice Taylor and four points each from Buffin and Crawford, the Lady Lions burst out to a 19-4 first quarter lead. Ella Rook and White provided both buckets for Legacy.
Tyler then led 29-14 at halftime and expanded the lead to 51-23 entering the fourth period.
Others scoring for the Lady Lions were Amiyah Clay (8), Taylor (8), A'Niya Hartsfield (5), Toniya Elmore (4), Jer'Miya Rice (2) and Bra'Shia Miller (2).
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Rose Rook (6), Ella Rook (5), Cinahya Ekwuruke (4), McKenzie Boone (3), I'Onna Jones (3) and Zalai Jasper (2).
The Lady Lions go for their second tournament title of the season when they participate in the Burleson Tournament at Burleson High School. Tyler opens play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Princeton.
The Lady Raiders (4-4) are slated to take part in the Royse City Tournament, opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against Richardson.