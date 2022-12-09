When both Tyler Coach Justin Johnson and Cumberland Academy Coach Brandon Boyce found themselves without a basketball game on Friday, the two decided to get their teams together.
The Lions traveled across town for the contest with Tyler winning 59-29 in a very spirited game at the Cumberland gym.
The fans were entertained by the play of both teams.
Ashad Walker led the Lions (7-3) with 18 points. The senior standout was followed by Julian Dews with 12 points.
Others scoring for Tyler were Tacorey Gilliam (6), Montrell Wade (6), Da’Marius McGowan (5), Marquette Martin (4), La’Marcus Lamb (3), Jaishua Brown (3) and Jace Sanford (2).
Isaiah Harden led the Knights (3-2) with 10 points with Owen Shockey adding eight.
Also scoring for Cumberland were Casey Shaw (4), Josiah Jordan (2), Cedrick Grandberry (2), Ronnie Jones (2) and Jeremiah Whitmore (1).
Brown led the Lions with 10 rebounds, followed by McGowan (6) and Walker (5). McCowan, Walker and Martin had three steals each. Walker, Dews, Wade and Brown all had blocks.
Harden led the Knights with seven rebounds with four each from Whitmore and Grandberry. Harden and Grandberry had two blocks each with Whitmore adding one.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, hosting Greenville, while the Knights are home to Kilgore.
LIONS TALES: Wade, the senior football standout, said he has decided to sign in February. He said he is still committed to Boston College.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS