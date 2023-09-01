The Red Raiders took a 14-7 halftime lead.
Tyler marched down the field after holding the Red Raiders on their first possession, but the drive ended in a fumble. Tyler Legacy's Brooks Gallagher recovered the ball at the TL 22.
The Red Raiders then went on a 78-yard 19-play drive. Legacy was about to attempt a 34-yard field goal, but decided to go for it on fourth-and-12 after a getting a motion penalty. The gamble paid off as QB Luke Wolf scrambled and found a wide-open Kalan Greenhouse in the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. August Williford added the extra point for a 7-0 lead at 3:14 in the first.
In the second quarter, the Wolf and Greenhouse connected again for a 50-yard TD pass. Wolf hit him on a short sideline pass and he put on the jets into the end zone. Williford booted the PAT and Legacy led 14-0 with 5:52 to go in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders continued to shut down the Lions, but Tyler got a break late in the second quarter.
Tyler Legacy then muffed the punt and Tyler's Isaiah Sellers recovered the ball at the Red Raiders' 23-yard line. After a tip-toe catch for nine yards from Caden Granberry to Marquette Martin, Ashton Arriaga burst up the middle for a 14-yard TD run. Marvin Espinal booted the PAT and the Lions were within 14-7 with 42 seconds left in the first half.
While temperatures were a tad cooler this week, the Tyler ISD elected to start the game at 7:30 p.m. instead of the scheduled 7 p.m.
Both clubs play their final non-district games next week.
The Red Raiders are on the road, traveling to Longview to meet the Lobos. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Lobo Stadium.
The Lions play host to Mesquite Horn at CTMF Rose Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Rose Stadium.
PANTRY RAID
Both schools have used their football rivalry to raise meals for hungry East Texans.
This was the 33rd Annual Pantry Raid.
The East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.6 million meals.
This year, both collected a total of 13,573 pounds of food and raised $26,646, which will provide 144,545 meals for programs serving Tyler ISD students.
“We are so excited to partner once again with the Tyler ISD to bring attention to the one in seven East Texans, including one in five children in East Texas, who are food insecure,” David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “So many of our neighbors, including many student’s families, continue to struggle to put food on the table. The Tyler Pantry Raid is an excellent and unique fundraiser we look forward to each year.
Online donations can be made at tylerpantryraid.com.
Monetary donations will support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program. More than 10,000 East Texas children receive BackPacks every weekend filled with nutritious, kid-friendly food to help last them until Monday morning.