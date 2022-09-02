Tyler Legacy scored the final 12 points of the game, including two points in the fourth overtime, to capture a wild 29-27 victory over the Tyler Lions in the 67th renewal of the Rose City Classic on Friday.
For the first time in the history of the series, which began in 1958, the Red Raiders have tied the Lions in the matchup, 33-33-1.
With four seconds remaining in regulation, thunder leg kicker Christian Baxter booted a 49-yard field goal to knot the game at 27-27, forcing overtime before a near capacity crowd at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
In each OT period, it appeared both teams had the upper hand, but it finally turned in the fourth. Tyler QB Tyler Jones looked to be heading into the end zone but Brooks Gallagher stopped him cold just inches from the end zone.
After being stopped in the previous three extra periods, the Red Raiders went back to their most successful play of the night, a straight ahead handoff to Ladarius Yarber who bulled his way into the end zone from the three, which set off a victory celebration on the home side.
The Red Raiders (1-1) overcame 13-0 and 27-17 deficits to register their fourth consecutive win over the Lions (0-2).
Legacy coach Joe Willis goes to 3-0 against Tyler, while Lions coach Ricklan Holmes falls to 4-7 against the Red Raiders.
While the players played hard, there were 13 turnovers (7 by the Lions, 6 by the Red Raiders) in the game and 25 accepted penalties (15 for 134 by the Lions, 10 for 69 by the Red Raiders).
The Legacy defensive line was stout, holding the Lions to 27 yards rushing on 28 attempts. The Tyler secondary limited the Red Raiders to 97 yards passing.
The Lions took a 13-0 first quarter lead as Jason Wickware returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown with 9:00 showing. Caleb Villela booted the PAT for a 7-0 advantage.
The Lions then recovered a Legacy miscue on the kickoff and later while punting the Red Raiders muffed a punt as Emmanuel Neal pounced on the ball on the Legacy 23.
Two plays later sophomore quarterback JaBralyn Williams connected to Ja'Davion Lacy for a 23-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt failed and the Lions led 13-0 with 7:48 showing.
The Red Raiders misplayed another kickoff and Tyler had the ball at the 26. However, the Lions gave the ball back as Travis recovered all the way back at the Tyler 48. Legacy drove to the Lions' 17 but fumbled once again the Tyler recovered.
Then it was Tyler's turn to turn the ball over as Adaryian Scott picked off a pass at the Lions' 33. Three plays netted four yards and Baxter nailed a 46-yard field goal to pull his team within 13-3 at 3:07 of the first.
Jones, the former Chapel Hill QB, entered for the Lions at the beginning of the second quarter.
Legacy had the first sustained drive of the game, marching from its own 29 to the Tyler 36, but the Lions defense held on downs.
But on the first play on offense, Makel Sears made an interception. It was his third in two games.
A big 36-yard pass on third-and-13 from Luke Wolf to Sterlin Burleson moved the ball to the Tyler 8. Two plays later Wolf scored from the 1. Baxter made the PAT and Legacy was within 13-10 with 5:14 on the clock.
The Red Raiders had a chance to tie the game at halftime, but Baxter's 53-yard field goal attempt was just shot.
Both teams offense performed well in the third quarter.
With 7:38 showing, Wolf hit Nate Crockett for a 14-yard TD pass. Baxter's PAT put Legacy up 17-13.
Derrick McFall returned the kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, but it was negated by a holding penalty, his second long return of the night that was called back by penalty.
Still, the Lions marched 80 yards on seven plays to go back in front as McFall scored on a 2-yard run. Villela's PAT put the Lions up 20-17 with 5:31 showing. The big play was a 50-yard pass from Jones to Lacy on third-and-7 that moved the ball to the Legacy 14.
After Ameer Johnson blocked a punt, the Lions took over at their own 49. After a loss of five, Jones hit Lacy for a 46-yard pass to the 10. After a seven-yard loss, Jones connected with Montrell Wade in the end zone for a 17-yard TD. Villela's kick put the Lions put 27-17.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Tyler moved to the Legacy 33, but stalled thanks in part to a holding penalty.
The Red Raiders followed with an 80-yard march on 10 plays. Facing a third down from the 12, Wolf scrambled and dashed into the end zone. Baxter's kick pulled Legacy within 27-24 at 5:37.
The Lions took over at the 25, but a holding penalty pushed them back to the 15. Three plays later they punted and Legacy took over at its own 41.
After a first down, Julian Dews dropped the Legacy QB for a 13-yard loss. Facing a third-and-22, Wolfe connected with Jordan Hubbard for 21 yards. On fourth-and-one, Yarber bulled his way for five and a first down.
The Red Raiders got to the 32 with 10 seconds showing. Baxter then booted the 49-yarder with four seconds on the clock to send the game into overtime, the second time in the series.
The Lions won the coin toss at the beginning of overtime, but elected to go on offense first. Tyler started at the 25, but turned the ball over after being pushed back to the 27.
The Red Raiders looked primed to get the win in the first OT as four-straight runs by Yarber put the ball on the Lions' 6. However, the Red Raiders elected to pass and Tyler cornerback Zachaun Williams picked off a pass to force a second OT.
Since the Lions elected to go on offense first, instead of the Red Raiders going on offense first for the second OT, the Lions had the ball again. They got to the 14 but fumbled again.
The Raiders moved to the Tyler 22, but Williams came up with the big play again, rushing from the left side and blocked the 39-yard field goal attempt.
The teams went to the other end of the field for the third OT session.
In the third session, the ball is placed at the 3 and teams get one play. After a motion penalty the Red Raiders were pushed back to the eight. The Lions stopped the Red Raiders but a hands to the face penalty gave Legacy another chance from the four. Kevin Masenburge then sacked Wolf, giving the Lions a chance for victory.
However, the Lions fumbled again.
In the fourth OT, the Lions went first and Jones headed toward the goal only for Gallagher to make the stop inches from the goal.
Then the Red Raiders claimed the game as Wolfe handed off to Yarber who bulled into the end zone for the two points and the win.
Legacy had 278 total yards (181 rushing, 97 passing), while the Lions had 220 yards (27 rushing, 193 passing).
Lacy led the Lions with five catches for 152 yards. Yarber had 21 carries for 83 yards.
The Lions hit the road again next Friday (Sept. 9), traveling to Mesquite to take on Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Red Raiders are home for third straight week, hosting the Class 5A Division I No. 1 Longview Lobos on Sept. 9. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.