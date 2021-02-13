Scammers take advantage of every major event or holiday to launch their malicious campaigns, and Valentine’s Day is no different. Targeting single and widowed men and women, romance scammers set up fake profiles committing anywhere from three to twelve months to woo their victims into emptying their pockets. Often times scammers claim to be in the military or working overseas as a reason to not meet their victims in person.
According to a 2018 Better Business Bureau (BBB) study on romance scams, scammers target lonely people who are looking to connect with someone. And the pandemic has created an environment for romance scam artists to thrive. According to BBB Scam Tracker, Romance scam reports have increased by over 20% amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network received more than 12,000 romance scam reports during the first two quarters of 2020. Consumers reported more than $200 million in romance scam losses to the FTC in 2019.
Mix a scam artist with an isolated individual who has turned to online sources to communicate and connect with potential love interests, and you have the perfect recipe for a romance scam.”
How the scam works:
BBB warns consumers of the following romance scam operator tactics:
- They claim to be from the U.S., but they are overseas for business or family matters.
- They profess their love at warp speed, usually within 24-48 hours.
- They send gifts within the first few weeks of contact both to endear their victims to them as well as to confirm their victim’s address.
- Many claim to have lost a spouse or loved one in a tragic accident.
- They insist you keep the relationship a secret.
- They always have an excuse for not being able to meet you in person.
BBB offers the following tips to help keep your heart and your bank account safe:
- Do your homework. Most scammers steal photos from the Internet to use in their social media or dating website profiles. You can do a reverse image search through Google, which can show you whether the photo is being used on other sites. Ask the person specific questions about things that appear on their profile. A scammer may stumble over some details or make a story fit. Scammers also work from scripts which circulate on the internet.
- Don’t click on links or open attachments. Links can download malware onto your computer which are designed to retrieve information and compromise your identity.
- Never share personally identifiable information or send money to someone you have not met in person. Refrain from sharing banking and credit card information, birthday and Social Security number with anyone you don’t know.
- Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically make you think something is scarce. They want to push you into action before you have time to think or to discuss it with a family member, friend or financial advisor.
- Be cautious about what you share online. Be sure to use privacy settings on all social media and online accounts. Imposters often get information about their targets from their online interactions and can make themselves sound like a friend or family member because they know so much about you.
For more information on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please use BBB Scam Tracker or call the BBB Hotline: (903)581-8373)
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.