When the Rangers needed a big play, Alex Smith came to the rescue.
Smith's fumble return set up one TD and he scored on an interception return to lift No. 2 Kilgore College to a 35-13 win over Tyler Junior College on Saturday in Tyler.
Both of Smith's plays were crucial as neither offense put up eye-popping numbers in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With KC leading 14-6 and Tyler's Derrium Thompson recovering a fumble near mid-field, the Apaches had the momentum.
But the Rangers took it right back when TJC quarterback Brendon Strickland was engulfed by the KC rush and fumbled. The 6-1, 310 Smith scooped up the ball at the 47, stumbling and rumbling to Tyler 15. Smith appeared to be stopped at the 30, but he was like a punishing running back, shedding would-be-tacklers and breaking free again for an eventual 32-yard return.
Four players later, quarterback Malcolm Mays scored on a sneak. Kenny Pham's PAT put KC up 21-6 with 7:19 left before halftime.
Then with the Apaches appearing to get on track in the third, TJC was attempting to run a screen pass but the big guy with the soft hands snagged the toss and rambled into the end zone for a 36-yard interception return. Pham's kick made it 28-6 with 5:24 showing.
That seemed to take the air out the Apaches' sails.
The KC defense held TJC to zero yards rushing on 28 attempts. Roderick Hawkins led the Apaches in rushing with 51 yards on 14 carries, but Strickland, who was under duress the whole game, was sacked eight times for a minus 69 yards.
Strickland did throw for 286 yards, hitting on 23 of 43 attempts for two touchdowns (24 pass to Dazawion Cooper; 9 pass to Jostein Clarke). He was picked off twice — John Joseph and Smith.
TJC receiver Kelley Akharaiyi had seven receptions for 102 yard with Jeremiah Cooley catching five passes for 77 yards.
The Rangers scored the first TDs of the game.
After the TJC defense held the Rangers on downs at the 20, three plays later Joseph picked off a pass and return it to the 10. After an offsides by Tyler, Garrison Johnson scored from the five. The Apaches blocked the extra point attempt and KC led 6-0 with 9:00 showing in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff,
In other SWJCFC games: Trinity Valley 42, New Mexico Military 32; Cisco 17, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 16; and Navarro 69, Blinn 31.