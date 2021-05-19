Timothy diazSalomon Diaz takes photo of his brother
The 2021 Tyler ISD R.I.S.E. Academy graduates were praised by the school administration for adapting to the changing of rules each month and being an inspiration to leadership.
Graduation was moved inside Wednesday night to the Tyler High auditorium because of threats of rain, but it didn't stop the celebration.
"You adapted to new ways of learning, new ways of testing, new ways of dressing with masks, new ways of walking the halls ... you were constantly learning to be flexible," Tyler ISD Board President Dr. R. Wade Washmon said. "You adapted all year and learned to be flexible.
"Whether you realize it or not, other students were looking at you," Washmon continued. "To achieve what you achieved in spite of all the challenges goes beyond impressive. You've been an inspiration to us, the leadership, at Tyler ISD."
R.I.S.E. Academy Principal Dexter Floyd, who is in his sixth year, said this year was one of the joys in his life. He said the class of 2021 showed tenacity and respected everything that came in front of them.
Floyd said three students slated to graduate in 2022 were graduating a year early. They were Jimmy Miranda, Elise Maxwell and
Campus Teacher of the Year Jeremy Johnson welcomed the class to graduation and R.I.S.E. faculty member Charles Brewster led the invocation which went into the National Anthem.
Tyler Isd Dr. Marty Crawford presented the class to the Tyler ISD trustees, Vice President Aaron Martinez, Yvonne Atkins, J.A. Bergfeld, Rev. Fritz Hager Jr., Dr. Patricia Nation and Artis Newsome
The 2021 Tyler ISD R.I.S.E. Academy graduates were:
Anahi Flores, Jaqueline Garcia, Josselyn Garcia, Alexis Gonzales Zagal, Clarisse Gooding, Mason Griffin, Joseph Hager, Javarian Hawkins, Jesus Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Christopher Hill,Courtney Jackson,Franke Jacobo, Madison Lingle, Alexis Lopez, Jessica Martinez, Jeidy Martinez, Elise Maxwell, Courtravin McMiller, Keven Medina-Angon, Jimmy Miranda, Juleymie Mojica, Yaritza Molina, David Monroy Munoz, Lizbeth Moreno Valle, Odalis Montes, Ke'Ovay Naulls, Jalen Nelson, Caryn Newland, Jessica Palacios, Esmeralda Ponce, Adam Rios, Jhojan Rodriguez, Jenny Rodriguez, Devonte Ross, Luis Ruiz Munoz, Hiram Salas, Gray Shirey, Cordaysha Small, Cortayshia Small, Josue Sotelo, Aiden Suberbielle, Jade Tello, Ashley Terry, Eduardo Tobon, Amy Torres, Cesar Viramontes Cocolan, Adriane Vite, Justin Warren, Nyesha Whitaker, Tyquan White and Aaron Zuniga