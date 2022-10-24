Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.