The Lancaster Tigers had not forgotten their 2019 playoff loss to the Lions.
The Tigers exacted a bit of revenge on Friday night, registering a 55-9 win over Tyler in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Lancaster improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district. Tyler falls to 1-5 and 1-2.
The Lions had beaten Lancaster 22-10 in 2019.
The Tigers defensive front, led by Santah Breaux and Sa’Darion Medlock stayed in the Lions’ backfield, holding Tyler to a total of 100 yards and a minus 57 rushing.
Offensively, Lancaster used its two-quarterback system of Carter Jones and JaQuavius Pipkin, along with the tough running of Kyson Brown and Kewan Lacy.
Jones connected on 14 of 31 passing attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Pipkin was 4 of 9 for 127 yards and two TDs. Jones also scored on a 3-yard dash.
Brown led the Tigers with 107 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Lacy added 73 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
TD receptions were by Ti’Erick Martin (6-108), Lacy, Daylin Jordan and Dwight Jones (one-handed catch on a 23-yard TD catch).
After Derrick McFall started at QB for the Lions, sophomore JaBralyn William came in and finished the game. He hit on 11 of 29 for 143 yards. McFall was 3 of 7 for 14 yards. McFall had three catches for 42 yards and Montrell Wade had three catches for 35 yards.
Ladarius Frankin recovered a fumble in the end zone after a bad snap and fumble by the Tigers’ punter. The touchdown came with 36 seconds remaining. The extra point was blocked.
The Lions’ Francisco Robles also made a 27-yard field goal.
Tyler also blocked a field goal and two PATs.
Gerald Lacy had an interception for the Tigers.
The Lions return to play next Friday, Oct. 14, hosting West Mesquite. Lancaster is scheduled to play host to Forney the same night.