Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings, brightly wrapped presents under Christmas trees, bicycles and tricycles – it’s that time of year again. It’s when we find a few hours in our crazy, jam-packed schedules to share Thanksgiving meals and help deliver packages to go under the Christmas tree of someone experiencing a difficult time.
According to Dr. Allison Russell, a professor at UT Dallas, 1 in 4 adults routinely engages in some kind of volunteerism year-round, increasing by 50% during November and December. It’s also the time of year when more families volunteer together.
I think of serving meals, handing out presents, building bicycles or packing gift boxes for children in other countries as high-touch volunteering. It’s different from a regular volunteer shift because we sometimes get to see those we help.
While we’re honored to be a part of high-touch giving at this time of year, we sometimes struggle with the truth about who needs the help. Unfortunately, the effect of fast-rising prices, families still struggling after the impact of COVID, grinding poverty, and unexpected events that change everything means our neighbors down the street and across the community–families with children of all ages — need extra help this time of year.
We mean well, but when we show up to help, we’re surprised to see who is on the delivery list or in the serving line. We struggle to understand what we see and wonder how they got there.
Part of our challenge is that they often look like us. But, despite life’s circumstances, they put their best face forward, sometimes wearing their best clothes. It’s not the way we expect extreme need or poverty to look.
I’ve heard volunteer reactions firsthand. Once I overheard several friends discussing their experience serving Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army Hope Kitchen. There were questions about whether everyone who came through the line was in need; evidently, several were overdressed for a free meal for the homeless.
The catch was that not all were homeless, but most would certainly be counted among the poor.
And that reminded me of a distant conversation where friends described Christmas present deliveries to families through PATH, an emergency assistance program. One person was very disturbed about the size of the family television.
Cars, fancy jeans, and televisions are a poor barometer of circumstances.
Have you had an experience like that? You volunteered or gave to an organization with one expectation in mind, only to be surprised by the outcome or your experience. In both instances, what began as a good feeling about helping someone in need turned to donor disappointment.
There is a solution – trust and respect. Trust that the organizations doing the work are doing the right things at the right time and respect the people caught in situations we don’t have enough information to judge.
Listening to my friends made me realize that trust and respect were low on both days, while donor disappointment was high.
It is easier to have respect for people from a different culture or country an ocean away, but what about a different neighborhood right around the corner? Respect for feelings, rights, wishes or traditions is a value we need to spread generously. By believing in the agencies where we volunteer, trust becomes an added value to protect us from donor disappointment.
Poverty is complex; whether slipping into poverty, being born poor or trying to climb out of poverty, it’s beyond the everyday understanding and experiences of most of us. So, my hope for you, me, and those we come in touch with is that our generosity will overflow with trust and respect.
You will have many opportunities to give between now and the end of the year. If volunteering during the holidays is on your list, then this is your chance to choose trust and respect. And when you can count those two values amidst all you believe to be important about giving, you will give well, and if you share the experience with family, you have experienced shared giving, a true joy at the holidays and Christmas time.
— Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is the CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.