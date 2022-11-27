Texas State is parting ways with football coach Jake Spavital, ESPN reported Sunday.
Spavital, 37, took over the Texas State program in 2019 and posted a 13-35 record, never approaching the .500 mark in any season. The Bobcats were 4-8 in both 2021 and ’22 and ended their season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss to Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana.
ESPN said Spavital had one year left on his contract and is expected to be due almost $400,000.
Per the report, Texas State likely will hire a coach who will break from Spavital’s emphasis on relying on the transfer portal to fill the roster and instead emphasize recruiting from the talent-rich high schools in the state.
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell
Wisconsin officially named Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its next head football coach on Sunday evening.
Late last week, it looked as if interim coach Jim Leonhard would be named the permanent coach. But reports emerged early Sunday that Fickell was Wisconsin’s choice and that the two sides were working to finalize a contract.
Fickell led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff following the 2021 season, and the program won back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles in 2020 and ‘21. He is a three-time conference coach of the year.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family,” Fickell said in a statement. “This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with (athletic director) Chris McIntosh’s vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Arizona State hires Kenny Dillingham
Arizona State named Kenny Dillingham, the offensive coordinator at Oregon, as head coach on Sunday.
At 32, Dillingham becomes the youngest coach of a Power Five school in the nation. He is a 2013 Arizona State graduate who was raised in nearby Scottsdale.
He is the 26th head coach in program history and replaces Herm Edwards, who was ousted on Sept. 18 after the Sun Devils started the season 1-2.
“He brings the energy, knowledge and appreciation of our state and university that is valued by all of us,” athletic director Ray Anderson said in a news release of Dillingham. “His knowledge of the current college football landscape, learned by coaching across the nation, is needed and wanted at ASU. He will care at the highest level about our state, our alumni, our former players and every single group that is important to help us win. We look forward to working with him and all Sun Devils in making his staff successful and helping our program reach our goals.”
Dillingham started his college coaching career as an offensive assistant at Arizona State in 2014, then moved on to Memphis, Auburn and Florida State, serving as offensive coordinator at all three. He spent one season at Oregon.
Stanford's Shaw resigns
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately.
The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night’s 35-26 loss to BYU.
“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me — it’s time,” Shaw said in a news release. “There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”
Shaw, 50, compiled a 96-54 record since succeeding Jim Harbaugh prior to the 2011 season. The Cardinal played in bowl games in his first eight seasons but haven’t won more than four games in each of the past four seasons.
The Cardinal concluded the 2022 season with a 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12) mark.
Matt Rhule officially named head coach at Nebraska
One day after word of negotiations had leaked, Nebraska officially named former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule its new head coach on Saturday morning.
The contract will be for eight seasons, and the school plans to introduce Rhule in a press conference in Lincoln on Monday.
"It is a privilege to welcome coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska," Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. "Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program.
"Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."
Rhule, who had college success as a head coach at both Temple (28-23 in four seasons) and Baylor (19-20 in three seasons), was fired in October by the Panthers after a 1-4 start. He had an 11-27 record in two-plus seasons with the team.
"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska football program," Rhule said. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field.
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."
Rhule, 47, was 47-43 in the college ranks with Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19). At the latter, he was credited with turning around a program that had been decimated by scandal under former coach Art Briles. In Rhule's final season there, the Bears were 11-3 and played in the Sugar Bowl.
Nebraska is in another once-proud program in desperate need of a turnaround after firing coach Scott Frost as the Cornhuskers started the season at 1-2. Nebraska has won five national championships but none since 1997, when Frost was the quarterback.
Frost was 16-31 in four-plus seasons with Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers haven't won a bowl game since 2015 and last won 10 games in 2012. They finished this season with a 4-8 record (3-6 Big Ten) after posting a 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday.