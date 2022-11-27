Texas State
Buy Now
Field Level Media

Texas State is parting ways with football coach Jake Spavital, ESPN reported Sunday.

Spavital, 37, took over the Texas State program in 2019 and posted a 13-35 record, never approaching the .500 mark in any season. The Bobcats were 4-8 in both 2021 and ’22 and ended their season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss to Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana.

ESPN said Spavital had one year left on his contract and is expected to be due almost $400,000.

Per the report, Texas State likely will hire a coach who will break from Spavital’s emphasis on relying on the transfer portal to fill the roster and instead emphasize recruiting from the talent-rich high schools in the state.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.