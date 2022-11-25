Kilgore’s Isaiah Ross rushed for four touchdowns, eclipsing the 200-yard rushing plateau for the sixth time this season, as the Bulldogs upended 9-4A DI rival Lindale 63-37 on Friday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium before an estimated crowd of 8,000.
Ross proved to be a thorn in the Eagles side for the second time this season, rushing for 203 yards on 19 carries. Back in the district game between the schools, he rushed for a career-high 343 yards and three scores.
With the win, Kilgore improves to 10-3 and reaches the Region 3 finals for the second time since 2020 when they met Lindale in Nacogdoches. This time they advance to meet the winner of tonight’s Chapel Hill (10-2) and Lumberton (11-1) game next week at a site and time to be determined.
"It’s tough to play and beat a good team twice. That is what Lindale is. They’re a really good football team,” said Kilgore coach Clint Fuller. “We knew coming in we were going to have our hands full. Our kids were prepared and got the job done.”
Ross had help from not only his quarterback and offensive linemen, against the Eagles, but the Ragin’ Red defense and special teams, which have played key roles in this team’s playoff success.
Ross scored on runs of three-, two-, 62- and 56-yards.
Dadrian Franklin returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and Demontrell Candie and Zaylon Stoker returned fumbles for scores, respectively, for the final two scores of the game.
VanZandt was 13-of-14 passing for 198 yards with a 57-yard scoring strike to PJ Wiley. Wiley was Kilgore’s leading receiver with five catches for 120 yards. Matthew Tyeskie (3-34), Ross (1-21), Franklin (1-9), D.D. Williams (2-18) and Taylor Oliver (1-0) also had receptions.
Lindale quarterback Clint Thurman was 4-of-13 for 63 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to Alex Romero, the Eagles leading receiver (3-37). Thurman also led the Eagles’ rushing attack with 143 yards on 27 carries.
"The turnovers just killed us. That and the kickoff return was a gut punch,” said Lindale coach Chris Cochran, after the game. “I was really proud, all year long, of the resilience of our kids. This has been a year when you have to battle and they did today.”
The Eagles won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Kilgore defense didn’t allow a first down and the Bulldogs took possession at the 23 yard line. Ross carried for one, 31 and 16 yards. VanZandt went to the air, completing a 26-yard pass to Tyeskie, moving the football to the three. Ross scored his first touchdown of the day with 9:26 remaining in the first period. Leon Yzaguirre hit the extra point and Kilgore led 7-0.
The Eagles marched 70 yards on their next possession before being turned away by the Ragin’ Red defense this time, but not before Lindale reached the Kilgore nine yard line. Seth Baggett came on to boot a 26-yard field goal with 5:32 left in the first quarter.
Thurman, the talented Lindale quarterback, was instrumental in the drive with runs of 9-, 9- and 9-yards and a 9-yard completion to Marcus Field.
Franklin returned Baggett’s ensuing kickoff 77 yards, extending the Bulldogs lead to 14-3. It was Franklin’s second kickoff return this season for a score..
Kilgore’s next scoring drive covered 80 yards in seven plays, with Ross scoring on a two-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
Lindale answered with its most impressive drive of the day (13-plays, 86 yards) with Thurman completing a 30-yard scoring strike to Alex Romero. Baggett’s PAT cut the deficit to 11, 21-10 Kilgore.
Ross would score his second touchdown of the quarter and third of the game on a 62-yard run with 5:13 left to play in the second quarter. The drive took only two plays and 19 seconds, extending the Bulldogs advantage to 18, 28-10.
The Eagles, put together a scoring drive of their own, after an onside kick by Yzaguirre was recovered by Michael Shannon at the Lindale 48 yard line.
Patrick Daniels capped the six-play march, scooting in from nine-yards out with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter.
The Eagle defense held Kilgore on three plays and needing a yard for the first down, Kilgore went for it and failed, turning the football over to Lindale at the Bulldogs’ 32 yard line. Two runs by Daniels and a Thurman completion of 15 yards to Ethan Moriarty set the Eagles, who had beaten Vidor and Brazosport in the first two rounds of the playoffs, up for Wyatt Parker’s four-yard scoring run with 17 seconds left until halftime. Baggett’s PAT was blocked by Stoker, leaving the Dogs up by five, 28-23 at halftime.
Kilgore took only three plays, after receiving the second-half kickoff, to get Ross’ 29th touchdown of the season on a 56-yard run with 10:53 left in the third quarter. Yzaguirre, who converted nine extra points in this game, hit his fifth, giving the Bulldogs a 35-23 lead.
After trading punts midway through the third quarter, Parker’s second TD of the game came on a 52-yard run trimmed the Eagles’ deficit to five, again, 35-30.
VanZandt, who threw a 57-yard scoring pass to Wiley with 9:10 left to play, scored with 1:55 remaining in the third period as Ross, who took the handoff from VanZandt, going down lateraled back to his quarterback, who went 18 yards untouched for the touchdown.
Thurman, who came into the regional semifinal contest, with 1,377 yards rushing and 1,764 passing, scored on a nine-yard keeper for Lindale with 11:24 left to play to get to within five of Kilgore (42-37) for the third time in the game.
From VanZandt’s scoring pass to Wiley, to Stoker’s 28-yard fumble return with 8:43 remaining, Kilgore put a bow on this contest with three touchdowns in 27 seconds, including a 19-yard fumble return by Candie, a linebacker, sandwiched between the two.