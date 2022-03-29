Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.