Your official unofficial NFL Draft 2023 timeline:
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — After being traded from the Packers, Aaron Rodgers holds his first press conference as a member of the Jets, and says “That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely.” And if anyone would be an expert on lonely Super Bowl trophies, it would definitely be Aaron Rodgers.
Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m. — The Baltimore Ravens announce they have signed oft-injured quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract extension worth $260 million. In a social media post, Jackson expresses excitement with the new deal, at which point a Ravens representative runs on camera to wrap him in bubble-wrap and a comfy blanket until the season starts.
6 p.m. — ESPN’s live draft coverage officially begins. As opposed to the constant draft coverage they’ve been pouring down our throats since February, I guess.
7:00 p.m. — The 2023 NFL Draft begins from Kansas City, brought to you by fast food, beer, and zombie-murdering video games.
7:07 p.m. — Roger Goodell walks onstage like the wrestling heel he is, and pretends to be surprised by all the booing.
7:09 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce come out with the Super Bowl trophy, as a reminder that if your team drafts in the next two hours, you can forget about seeing one of those for at least the next five years.
7:19 p.m. — With the first pick, Carolina selects quarterback Bryce Young. ESPN discusses the fact that if Young were taller and bigger, he would have been a much better prospect. Since he was the first selection, that doesn’t seem mathematically possible.
7:22 p.m. — ESPN’s Suzy Kolber interviews Young on stage. Since the segment is sponsored by Subway, she asks him if the feeling of being drafted first overall can compare to the joy he gets from a Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich. Young wisely responds, “Huh?”
7:23 p.m. — An ESPN discussion of highly drafted Alabama quarterbacks winds up discussing Joe Namath, which is like your grandfather still talking about his high school girlfriend. You know he’s made some poor choices between then and now to still be hung up over something from fifty-eight years ago.
7:24 p.m. — ESPN discusses the uncertainty surrounding the Houston Texans next pick. You know, like the last three years of Texans football has been rock solid up until to this point. The Texans take quarterback C.J. Stroud.
7:27 p.m. — Arizona goes on the clock and implements their draft strategy, which is pretty much the same thing as my high school dating strategy: Sit there and wait for the phone to ring.
7:31 p.m. — Their strategy works a lot better than mine, as their phone actually rings. They trade the pick to Houston, who takes Will Anderson.
7:39 p.m. — ESPN points out that the Texans are the first team in NFL history to have back-to-back picks in the top three since Washington in 2000. Which seems great, until you realize Washington still didn’t get over .500 for the next five years.
7:42 p.m. — The Colts take quarterback Anthony Richardson. With three quarterbacks already drafted, Kentucky’s Will Levis settles into the Green Room, and passes the time by playing on his phone while waiting on the call.
7:56 p.m. — Arizona trades back up to take Paris Johnson Jr. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg points out that Johnson speaks Mandarin and Portuguese, which means at least Johnson will be able to say “It’s a dry heat” and “I would like to request a trade” in three different languages.
8:05 p.m. — Las Vegas takes Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, who hugs Roger Goodell so forcefully, it looks like he’s about to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble.
8:12 p.m. — The Falcons draft pick is made by members of the Big Brothers of America, who select running back Bijan Robinson.
8:13 p.m. — Tennessee offers a fifth-round pick to Atlanta for the Big Brother kid if he can play quarterback.
8:16 p.m. — In a marketing tie-in, Apple TV sends Ted Lasso into the Green Room to give Will Levis a pep talk.
8:20 p.m. — Philadelphia trades up to select Jalen Carter, who pled no contest in a racing and reckless driving incident that involved the deaths of two people. And for some reason, the NFL’s in-house band plays him onstage with “Another One Bites The Dust.” Nice planning there, NFL. I’m assuming the next break will have “Fast and Furious” commercials in it, too.
8:34 p.m. — With the Titans on the board, an on-screen graphic indicates their team needs are “Anyone Who Can Throw and/or Catch a Football.”
8:39 p.m. — The Detroit draft room is shown high-fiving and celebrating, thankful to finally have a player on their roster not currently suspended for gambling.
8:40 p.m. — A shot in the Green Room shows Will Levis still sitting there. ESPN speculates he may be watching “Succession” on his phone. Mel Kiper Jr. immediately points out that he has Shiv Roy on his draft board as a “second-round pick with a ton of upside.”
8:43 p.m. — In their first draft with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback, Green Bay continues a long Packer tradition of not getting any offensive help.
8:47 p.m. — The Patriots trade their pick to the Steelers, seemingly just so Pittsburgh can take tackle Broderick Jones before the Jets can do so. A confused Jets front office opens their folder of draft plans, only to find they’ve all been replaced with photocopies of Bill Belichick’s butt.
8:58 p.m. — The New York Jets let a Make-A-Wish kid announce their draft pick.
9:01 p.m. — Adam Schefter reports the Jets are “going in a different direction,” and have cut the Make-A-Wish kid.
9:06 p.m. — Due to budget cuts, instead of an index card, Washington turns in their draft pick written on one of Daniel Snyder’s discarded subpoenas.
9:28 p.m. — ESPN’s coverage spends 10 minutes talking about how Seattle couldn’t stop the run last year, so the Seahawks respond by drafting a wide receiver.
9:35 p.m. — Miami’s first-round draft pick is skipped as punishment for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, neither of which actually signed with the Dolphins, which is like paying alimony for someone who wouldn’t marry you in the first place.
9:40 p.m. — ESPN announces there is good news in the Green Room, as Will Levis is watching “The Masked Singer” on his phone, and has correctly identified “The Turtle” as comedian Steven Wright.
9:47 p.m. — The Ravens get wide receiver Zay Flowers. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson sends his approval and tears his Achilles tendon, mid-tweet.
10:04 p.m. — Jacksonville trades down one spot to the Giants, then trade down again with Buffalo. Finally, Jacksonville trades out of the draft completely and swaps all of their picks for scratch-off lottery tickets.
10:05 p.m. — Dallas is on the clock, and ESPN spends 15 minutes talking about how badly they need a tight end, comparing the draft prospects to former Cowboys players so intensely, they barely notice when the Cowboys ignore them completely and take a defensive tackle.
10:42 p.m. — The Chiefs go on the clock, and ESPN reminds us that Kansas City is not only hosting the draft, but won the Super Bowl last season, and is also probably getting the Draft Combine, the NBA All-Star Game, a Buc-ees, and their own Real Housewives franchise.
10:52 p.m. — The Chiefs make their selection, bringing the first round to an end. NFL management sends everyone home for the night, and puts fresh food and water out in the Green Room for Will Levis.
Reid Kerr has treated the draft like a holiday ever since the great Ricky Williams swindle of 1999. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.