JACKSONVILLE —
NAVARRO 85, VICTORIA 59
Navarro scored the first 14 points of the second half en route to the quarterfinals victory.
Victoria, the newest member of rugged Region XIV, played with the Bulldogs in the first half, only trailing 34-33 at intermission.
Tariq Aman gave the Pirates (6-12) their first and only lead of the game, 33-32, in the final seconds of the first half. However, NC's Akol Mawein hit a bucket at the buzzer to put the Bulldogs on top, 34-33, at intermission.
But the No. 2 seeded Navarro (16-5) came out on fire in the second half.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Jules Moor (19). Others were Edward Manuel (18), Mawein (17) and Drue Drinnon (10). Moor just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Drinnon had seven boards.
Miles Macadory, who had hit three-straight 3-pointers in the first half and totaled five treys for the game, scored 20 points to lead the No. 10 Pirates. He added 13 rebounds for his double-double, along with two blocks.
Aman was the only other Bucs player in double figures with 11. He dished out seven assists. Jordan Wallace added eight points and eight boards.
The Pirates were 6 of 11 at the free throw line with the Bulldogs 9 of 14.
---
Region XIV Men's Basketball Tournament
Tournament Scheduled
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Tuesday, April 6
Men’s First Round Games
Session 1
Game 1 — No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 65, No. 8 Tyler 53
Game 2 — No. 5 Paris 71, No. 12 Jacksonville 66
Session 2
Game 3 — No. 10 Victoria 69, No. 7 Bossier Parish 67
Game 4 — No. 6 Blinn 75, No. 11 Coastal Bend 66
Thursday, April 8
Men’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 9 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 81, No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 75
Game 10 — No. 5 Paris 79, No. 4 Panola 68
Session 2
Game 11 — No. 2 Navarro 85, No. 10 Victoria 59
Game 12 — No. 3 Kilgore (15-5) vs. No. 6 Blinn (11-10)
Friday, April 9
Men’s Semifinals
Session 2
Game 15 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (21-1) vs. No. 5 Paris (12-12), 6 p.m.
Game 16 — No. 2 Navarro (16-5) vs. Game 16 Winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Men’s Championship
Game 18 — Game 15 Winner vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.