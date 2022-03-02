JACKSONVILLE — It was ladies day at the Region XIV Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at John Alexander Gymnasium.

In earlier games, No. 1 seed Blinn survived last-second 3-point attempt by No. 8 Paris for a 77-74 victory; No. 5 Kilgore College edged No. 4 Panola College, 49-42; and No. 2 Trinity Valley defeated No. 7 Bossier Parish.

The women will have an off day on Thursday before Friday's semifinals — Blinn vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m.; and Trinity Valley vs. TJC-Angelina winner, 3 p.m.

The men's quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday — Kilgore vs. Bossier Parish, 1 p.m.; Lamar State-Port Arthur vs. Trinity Valley, 3 p.m.; Lee vs. Blinn, 6 p.m.; and Panola vs. Paris, 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 (general admission) and $8 (chairback) per session. 

 
 

