JACKSONVILLE —
TVCC 101, BPCC 48
Four Lady Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Ta'Niya Jackson's 24 points, as No. 1 seed Trinity Valley scored a 101-48 win over Bossier Parish on Wednesday.
TVCC, 17-2 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the nation, will tangle with No. 4 seed Panola (13-7) in the regional semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Valley had a huge second quarter, outscoring the Lady Cavaliers 28-6, en route to the big win. Other double-figure scorings for the Lady Cards were Taiyanna Jackson (13), Mailyn Wilkerson (17) and Alexis Brown (11).
TVCC was 12 of 21 at the free throw line. Bossier Parish was 8 of 13.
Faith Robinson led the Lady Cavs with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
PANOLA 79, KILGORE 77
Fuel was added to the fire of the Panola-Kilgore rivalry as the Fillies edged the Lady Rangers 79-77 in an intense quarterfinal.
The game was tight throughout with a controversial ending when KC coach Addie Lees did not receive a timeout she said she requested with about two seconds remaining.
The Fillies (13-7) then held on for the two-point victory. Panola, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (17-2) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. KC ends its season at 10-13.
The game was tied eight times and there were nine lead changes. Panola led at halftime 50-41, but the Lady Rangers took the lead 64-61 heading into the final period.
Jada Hood led Kilgore with 23 points. She connected on 13 of 16 free throw attempts. The Lady Rangers were 21 of 28 at the line. Other KC players in double-digit scoring were Kerrighan Dunn (16), Vianey Galvan (14) and Rahmena Henderson (14).
Destiny Burton had double-double for the Fillies with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She added four blocks.
Ginger Reece led in points with 21 with Alana Swift adding 19 (along with eight assists). Destini Whitehead added 12 points
REGION XIV NOTES
All games are being held in the Jacksonville ISD's John Alexander Gymnasium (811 Farnsworth St.), named after the longtime legendary JHS coach.
Tickets are available on sale at https://www.jacksonville-college.edu/region-xiv-championship-tournament via the school website.
Tournament passes are available for $25. Session tickets are $5. There will be 600 tickets available for general admission and 78 reserve tickets.
Please note that in accordance with Jacksonville ISD, the CDC, and Region XIV COVID-19 guidelines including masking, capacity guidelines, and social distancing will be observed during the Region XIV NJCAA Basketball Tournament.
---
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Monday, April 5
Women’s Play-In Game
No. 9 Bossier Parish 102, No. 8 Coastal Bend 88
Wednesday, April 7
Women’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 5 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 101, No. 9 Bossier Parish 48
Game 6 — No. 4 Panola 79, No. 5 Kilgore 77
Session 2
Game 7 — No. 2 Tyler (18-3, 13-3) vs. No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16, 4-12)
Game 8 — No. 3 Blinn (17-5, 13-3) vs. No. 6 Paris (7-11, 6-9)
Friday, April 9
Women’s Semifinals
Session 1
Game 13 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (17-2) vs. No. 4 Panola (13-7), 1 p.m.
Game 14 — No. 2 Tyler (19-3) vs. Game 8 Winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Women’s Championship
Game 17 — Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner, 4 p.m.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS