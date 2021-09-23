The No. Apache Ladies won their eighth straight match, a 3-0 victory over Wharton County Junior College on Thursday in a Region XIV volleyball match at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tyler Junior College improves to 12-4 on the season and 4-3 in conference. The Lady Pioneers fall to 13-6 and 3-3. The loss also snapped Wharton County's six-match winning streak.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Friday in the TJC Invitational. Tyler is scheduled to play Missouri State-West Plains at 1 p.m. and Indian Hills (Iowa) at 5 p.m. TJC is also slated to meet Blinn at noon Saturday in the tournament
The Lady Pioneers return to play on Tuesday, hosting Navarro College in Wharton. Gametime is 5 p.m.