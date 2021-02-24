Region XIV Basketball
Men
Wednesday's Games
Kilgore 85, Tyler 64
Saturday's Games
Paris at Tyler (4-4), 4 p.m.
Trinity Valley at Kilgore (5-2), 4 p.m.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Cooler. High 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 12:06 am
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.