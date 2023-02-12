JACKSONVILLE — The Apache Ladies broke out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back as Tyler Junior College scored a 79-52 win over the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars on Peggy & Vernon Harton Court at Curtis Carroll Field House on Saturday.
The victory moved TJC to 16-8 overall and 7-3 in Region XIV. The Lady Jaguars fell to 10-13 and 1-10.
"For some reason we tend to play sloppy in the third and fourth quarters," TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. "That is a combination of youth and inexperience. That sometimes affects our decision making.
"Plus, Jacksonville is a difficult place to play. Their fans really get into the game."
Six Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by 18 points from Kiana Bennett. The shooting guard from Shelbyville hit four 3-pointers.
Others in double digits for TJC were Lillian Jackson (14), Victoria Dixon (12), Atria Dumas (11), Anahlynn Murray (10) and Sian Phipps (10). Fanta Kone added four points.
Phipps had eight rebounds with Jackson adding seven. Kone and Jackson each had four steals.
Salaya Holmes led Jacksonville with 13 points, followed by Chidera Ezeilo (9), Grace Okih (8), Ayanna Rutledge (4), English
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, hosting Kilgore College at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Jags are slated to travel to Brenham on Wednesday to face Blinn College at 5:30 p.m.
In other Region XIV women's games on Saturday: Trinity Valley 77, Kilgore 71; Angelina 67, Paris 61; and Panola 71, Coastal Bend 63.
Region XIV men's results on Saturday: Tyler 67, Paris 50; Trinity Valley 76, Kilgore 70; Blinn 75, Coastal Bend, 60; Victoria 84, Jacksonville 75; Lee 80, Lamar State-Port Arthur 67; and Panola 94, Bossier Parish 68.