FRISCO — Longview brought a 1-0 Class 5A Region II semifinal series advantage to Saturday’s action at Frisco Reedy’s ballpark, but its remarkable 2023 postseason run ultimately came to an end with a 4-1 game two loss and a 13-5 game three defeat.
Longview finished the year with a 22-18 record, while 26-14 Frisco Reedy advanced to play Frisco Wakeland in the upcoming regional final.
“I’m going to forget about [Saturday] because these last three-plus weeks have been tremendous,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of his program’s memorable march to the fourth round of the UIL playoffs. “They worked hard and did everything as a team. I couldn’t be prouder of our guys. It was a great ride.”
Longview took the early 2-0 lead in game three because Ronald Woods scored on an error, and Kieffer Doxey drove in Jacolbie Granville on a sacrifice fly.
Frisco Reedy pitcher Kurtis Margraves helped his team regroup because he got out of the first inning jam with a strikeout during Campbell Williams’ at-bat, and recorded back-to-back punch outs to start the second when he faced Andrew Tutt and DaTravion Gates. He ultimately finished the start with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
The Lions then got their bats going in the top of the third. Ethan Downum produced a RBI triple that drove in Cole Fujita and he eventually scored the game-tying run on Braden Hernandez’s RBI single. Then, Caden Jones drove in Hernandez on a home run to give Frisco Reedy a 4-2 lead.
Frisco Reedy continued the trend and extended its advantage to 7-2 in the top of the fourth because Ryan Alexander’s RBI single scored Brandon Huff, Fujita scored on a fielder’s choice, and Alexander scored on an error.
Grant Dovidas’ RBI single then scored Hernandez and Marcus Finney in the top of the fifth before Alexander produced a RBI triple that drove in Fajita and scored on Downum’s RBI single in the sixth.
Downum and Jalen Springfellow then produced back-to-back RBIs that drove in Fajita and Maddox Silva in the top of the seventh.
Longview heated up late, but its comeback attempt fell short. Woods’ RBI double drove in Tutt, and Jordan Allen cut the Frisco Reedy lead to 13-5 when he sent Jose Arellano and Woods home.
The Lobos received hits from Woods, Allen and Drew Flores in the game three loss, while starting pitcher Williams only went 3.1 innings.
In the earlier Game 2, Braden Hernandez’s sacrifice fly drove in Ryan Alexander to give Frisco Reedy the lead in the bottom of the first.
Alexander led Frisco Reedy’s lineup with a two-for-three hitting stretch in the first game of the day.
The Lions doubled their advantage when Cole Fujita drove in Kyle Olson on a RBI double in the bottom of the second.
Fujita then came home on a Longview error in the bottom of the fifth, and Brandon Huff guided a solo home run over the left field fence to make it a 4-0 score in the sixth.
Ronald Woods, Andrew Tutt, Jordan Allen and Campbell Williams drew a Longview walk between the fourth and seventh innings.
The Lobos’ second smack finally occurred when DaTravion Gates produced a seventh inning RBI single that scored Williams, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Gates and Taylor Tatum both finished the first Longview loss with a one-for-three hitting performance.