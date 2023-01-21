Noe Robles and Knox Hicks each scored two goals as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders defeated the Nacogdoches Dragons 5-4 on Friday in a soccer match at Red Raider Field.
The Red Raiders improve to 10-0-1 on the season. Nacogdoches falls to 4-4-2.
Anthony Tierrablanca had a goal for the Tyler Legacy. Assists came from Christian Baxter, Austin Beckham and Robles.
Scoring goals for the Dragons were Leobardo Hernandez (2), Angel Ramirez (1) and Aaron Castillo (1).
Assists were from Ramirez, Hernandez and Anthony Rodriguez.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to begin District 10-6A play when they play at Rockwall on Tuesday. The match is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
The Dragons are slated to play host to Pine Tree at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.