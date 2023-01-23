ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A soccer on Monday wiht a 3-3 tie against Rockwall at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Noe Robles had two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders with Landon Bravo adding a goal. Jorge Sanchez had an assist for Tyler Legacy.
The game was originally schedule for Tuesday but was moved to Monday in anticipation of potential inclement weather.
The Red Raiders (12-0-2, 0-0-1) are scheduled to host North Forney on Friday at Red Raider Field. The match has a 7:15 p.m. scheduled start.