The 12 Tyler Legacy and Tyler High senior swimmers will be honored on Saturday at the Tyler ISD Aquatics Center (3013 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler 75701), Coach Jason Petty announced.
"We are celebrating our 12 Seniors before the start of our tri-meet," Petty said.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by the meet against Richardson Pearce and Texas High, beginning at 11 a.m.
Tyler Legacy seniors are Griffin Baker, Ryan Cleveland, Madison DesHotel, Wesley Kirkpatrick, Kaitlyn Lewis, Zhamira Nunez, Trevlin Sealey, Jordan Smith, William Tanksley, Olivia Terburgh and Lorelia Walker.
Tyler High senior is Brian Curry.