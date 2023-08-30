TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs out of the pocket, chased by Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second half of the national championship College Football Playoff game Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked.