TERRELL — There will be Lions and Tigers, but no bears when Tyler High takes on Terrell High in a football scrimmage on Friday.
The freshmen teams and the JV squad are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
The games are scheduled for Terrell Memorial Stadium (1300 W. Moore Ave, Terrell, 75160).
This will be Tyler's lone scrimmage, while it will be the second for Terrell. Last week, the Tigers played Frisco Centennial.
Ricklan Holmes, the former Oklahoma State star, is entering his 11th season as head man of the Lions. He has compiled a record of 77-43 with four district titles and eight playoff appearances.
The Lions have a number of standout players including wide receiver/defensive back Montrell Wade, running back/WR Derrick McFall, safety Xavier Tatum and WR Makavion Potts, just to name a few. Potts
The key to the Tyler success may be quarterback play. Holmes said senior Jayden Jones, who played on the JV last year, and Spring Hill transfer Jabralyn Williams, a sophomore, are competing for signal caller duties.
The Lions open on the road next week, traveling to Marshall to play the Mavericks in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Aug. 26.
The Tigers made the jump from Class 4A Division I to Class 5A Division II this year.
Terrell, which is coached by Marvin Sedberry Jr., is a member of District 7-5A Division II with Crandall, Denison, Greenville, Lucas Lovejoy, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet and Princeton.
Sedberry, who previously coached at Fort Worth Poly, Baytown Lee and Garland Naaman Forest, enters his fourth season in charge of the Tigers. Last year, Terrell was 4-6 overall and 1-5 in district.
The Tigers' coach said he expects his team to contend for a playoff spot with a number of veteran players returning including wide receiver/defensive back Kayne Nix (9 catches for 169 yards, 2 TDs receiving; 126 tackles, 3 INTs) and running back Chase Bingmon (1,283 yards rushing, 16 TDs.
Terrell runs a Wing-T offense.
Terrell's season opener is scheduled for Aug. 26 against Hallsville in Terrell. According to TexasFootball.com the Tigers are six point favorites against the Bobcats.
LIONS TALES: The Lady Lions volleyball team will be on the road on Friday, traveling to Ore City to take on the Lady Rebels. JV action is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 5:30 p.m.