There was an old saying, "There's two sports in Texas — football and spring football."
That is somewhat true this year as the junior colleges are playing a spring schedule.
Tyler Junior College is part of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference slate.
The Apaches, under second-year coach Thomas Rocco, open the season on Saturday, traveling to Corsicana to meet Navarro College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
The Apaches are playing a seven game league schedule with one non-conference contest.
The top two teams will meet in the championship game at the end of the season. Normally, there is a four-team playoff but there have been many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foremost was not playing fall.
"We as coaches and players are ready to play; It's been a long wait," Rocco said.
In the preseason poll, the Apaches are picked fifth along with Blinn and Cisco as each received 26 points in the coaches' poll. TJC did get one first-place vote. Kilgore is favored to win, receiving three first-place votes and 54 points. Navarro is second with 51 points (4 first-place votes) with Trinity Valley third (48 points) and New Mexico Military fourth (35 points). Northeastern Oklahoma A&M is eighth with 23 points.
Slated to start at quarterback is true freshman Brendon Strickland (6-3, 220) from Princeton High School. He was offered by Texas A&M-Commerce, but elected to come to TJC.
Other conference games on Saturday include: New Mexico Military Institute at Cisco, 2 p.m.; Trinity Valley at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 2:30 p.m.; and Blinn at Kilgore, 3 p.m.
---
2021 TJC Apache Football Schedule
March 27 at Navarro 1 p.m.
April 2 Trinity Valley 2 p.m.
April 10 RPA College Prep 1 p.m.
April 17 at NE Oklahoma 2:30 p.m.
April 24 Kilgore 3 p.m.
May 1 New Mexico Military 1 p.m.
May 8 at Blinn 3 p.m.
May 15 Cisco 3 p.m.