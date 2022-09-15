"It's a whole new world," as the characters sang in the Disney movie Aladdin.
It means pretty much the same for the Tyler Lions football team, except change the words to "It's a whole new season," as it is time for district to begin.
The Lions start District 7-5A Division I play on Friday, hosting the North Mesquite Stallions at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
It is the first true home game of the season for Tyler and it will also be homecoming with the crowning of the homecoming queen and king before the game.
After a disappointing non-district 0-3 mark, the Lions can hit reset as all teams are 0-0 in league play.
After Friday's game, the Lions have a quick turnaround as they will travel to McKinney to meet McKinney North on Thursday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Stallions will host West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Other district games on Friday include: Forney (2-1) vs. West Mesquite (3-0), 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium; McKinney North (3-0) at Lancaster (2-1), 7 p.m.; and Longview (3-0) at Lufkin (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
LIONS TALES: The Lady Lions volleyball team are home on Friday, hosting the Longview Lady Lobos. The match has a 4:30 p.m. start. ...