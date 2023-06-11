ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.
McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old left-hander retired his final 15 batters. He won a career-best 12 games in 28 starts last season.
Wander Franco homered for MLB-leading Tampa Bay (48-20), which improved to 31-7 at home.
Adfter Colin Poche worked a perfect eighth. Jason Adam walked Adolis Garcia and gave up a double to Josh Jung with one out before walking Jonah Heim to load the bases. The right-hander then got a game-clinching double-play grounder from Ezequiel Duran.
Robbie Grossman homered for the AL West-leading Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.
Franco connected for his first homer since May 9, a three-run drive off Martín Pérez (6-2) in the fourth that put the Rays ahead 7-3.
Pérez lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings, allowing a season high-tying seven runs and 10 hits. The lefty's ERA jumped from 3.97 to 4.67.
Randy Arozarena had an RBI single and Isaac Paredes added a run-scoring grounder as the Rays took a 2-0 lead in the first. Arozarena's base hit was the last of four straight singles to start the inning.
Taylor Walls, mired in a 5-for-57 slide, had a run-scoring double and scored on a single by Harold Ramírez as Tampa Bay went up 4-0 in the second.
Grossman homered leading off a three-run third. Marcus Semien had an RBI single and Corey Seager drove in a run with single.
Seager's single was Texas' last hit. He had five hits and four RBIs in Saturday's 8-4 win.
Grossman has 27 RBIs in his last 38 games.
GETTING HELP: Pérez (9.74) entered with the highest run support per nine innings in the majors. while McClanahan (7.26) was fourth. Texas leads the majors in runs scored with 400, while the Rays are next at 391.
END RUN: Jose Siri was thrown out trying to steal second in the fifth to end Tampa Bay's team-best stretch of consecutive successful stolen base attempts at 35.
UP NEXT: Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (5-1) and Los Angeles Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (3-1) are Monday starters. Rays: RHP Zach Eflin (8-1) will face Oakland RHP James Kaprielian (1-6) on Monday. Tampa Bay swept the Athletics in an April three-game series, outscoring them 31-5. The last two games were 11-0 wins by the Rays.
Eovaldi's 9th win leads Rangers to 8-4 victory
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy liked the Rangers' response after they lost the opener of early season showdown with Tampa Bay.
Nathan Eovaldi became the majors second nine-game winner, Corey Seager had a career-high five hits and four RBIs, and the Rangers beat the Rays 8-4 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the major leagues' top records.
Tampa Bay took Friday night's game 8-3 and limited Texas to three hits. The Rangers were coming off a 1-0 loss Wednesday to St. Louis.
"The bats woke up," Bochy said. "This is a big game. You lose the first one, we lost two in a row, bats were kind of quiet, so big win for us today."
Eovaldi (9-2) allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, improving to 8-0 in his last 10 starts as Texas (41-22) stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Rays (47-20).
Seager hit a two-run double in a three-run third off rookie Taj Bradley (4-3) and hit a two-run homer against Jalen Beeks in a three-run fourth. He has 29 RBIs since returning from a left hamstring strain on May 17.
"Just in a good spot," Seager said.
Francisco Mejía homered for the Rays, who dropped to 30-7 at home.
Mejía got his fourth hit and second homer in nine at-bats against Eovaldi with a three-run shot in a four-run fourth that closed the Rays to 6-4.
The four-run fourth ended Eovaldi's run of 20 consecutive scoreless innings.
Texas took an 8-4 lead on a sixth-inning two-run double by Adolis García off José Lopez, who was making his big league debut. García has 54 RBIs, one behind of MLB-leader Yordan Alvarez.
Bradley gave up five runs, four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.
FAMILY MATTERS: Texas' Nathaniel Lowe and his brother, Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe, brought out the lineup cards before the game. In the first game with both starting against each other, Josh Lowe had two doubles in four at-bats, while Nathaniel Lowe went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and two walks.
A FAN OF CHANGE: Bochy thinks the rule changes implemented this season has brought more entertainment and pace to games.
"It's all about action," Bochy said. "A better game."
MOVING DAY: Rangers RHP Spencer Howard was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, one day after allowing four runs over one-third of an inning in his season debut. He had sidelined by a right lat strain.