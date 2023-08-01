Dallas Morning News
The Texas Rangers bolstered their battery Tuesday in the closing moments of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring backup Pirates catcher Austin Hedges, a person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
Hedges, 30, provides the Rangers with catcher depth with Jonah Heim on the injured list indefinitely. He’s more known for his glovework than bat, though. The Rangers will reportedly send international bonus money to the Pirates. Mark Feinsand first reported the move.
Hedges grades out this year as the best receiver in the game. According to MLB’s Statcast system, he’s saved 10 runs behind the plate, three more than Heim (who ranks third). Hedges is a veteran who is solid at guiding a staff and excellent at calling games. Offensively, he’s a non-factor.
He’s a career .569 OPS guy; over the last three seasons it’s below .500. He’s not going to solve the offensive issues, but, then again, the Rangers will solve a lot of those if Corey Seager returns to the lineup this week.