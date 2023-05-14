Adolis Garcia scored the go-ahead run on an error and added a grand slam to cap an eight-run eighth inning and lift the visiting Texas Rangers to an 11-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Robbie Grossman launched a homer to highlight his three-hit, three-RBI performance and Garcia and Marcus Semien each added an RBI single to fuel the Rangers to their seventh win in their last nine games. Semien scored three times and Nathaniel Lowe went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.
Shea Langeliers belted a two-run homer and had an RBI single for the Athletics, who committed four errors en route to losing for the seventh time in the last eight games.
After Langeliers' two-run homer forged a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning, Texas quickly regained the advantage in the eighth. Garcia ripped a double off Austin Pruitt (0-1) to lead off the inning before coming around to score on center fielder Esteury Ruiz's error two batters later.
Jonah Heim scored an insurance run on a fielder's choice from Leody Taveras, and Semien and Grossman each followed with an RBI single to stake the Rangers to a 7-3 lead.
Garcia capped the uprising by depositing a 1-0 sinker from Zach Neal over the wall in left-center field for a grand slam. The homer was Garcia's team-leading 10th of the season and first since May 7.
The late offense made a winner out of Jonathan Hernandez (1-1), who surrendered Langeliers' seventh homer of the season and first since April 27.
Pruitt took the loss after yielding two runs on as many hits in one-third of an inning.
Semien was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and Grossman deposited a 1-2 offering from JP Sears off the left-field foul pole. Grossman's homer was his fifth of the season and second in the last three games.
Oakland halved the deficit in the second inning after Ramon Laureano reached on a one-out double and came around to score on Langeliers' infield single.
Texas regained its two-run advantage in the third. Semien reached on an error, advanced to second on a two-out walk before coming around to score on Garcia's single to left field.
SATURDAY
RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 0
Sometimes it really is the little things.
And sometimes the little things can lead to big things.
Jon Gray, in this specific instance, is evidence.
Since Gray made a slight mechanical change to his slider, he’s pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings — 6 2/3 against the Seattle Mariners last Monday after a first-inning home run, and eight against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday in a 5-0 win at the Oakland Coliseum. The 31-year-old right hander no-hit Oakland for his first 6 2/3 innings, the furthest a Texas starter has taken a no-hit bid since Bartolo Colon retired 21 straight Houston Astros batters on April 15, 2018.
Gray gave up three hits, two walks and struck out five on 95 pitches.
“It was the Jon Gray show,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
A little tinkering got the program on the air.
The way Gray described it: the slider he’s thrown in his last two outings has a sharper break, and is “a little bit more like a fastball” rather than the sweeper he’d thrown before that “feels more like a curveball.” The velocity numbers (it averaged 87 miles per hour on Saturday, nearly three mph faster than his season average) reflect that. He threw it in spring training, ditched it once the regular season began and brought it back into his repertoire against the Mariners.
Against the Athletics, Gray threw 36 sliders for eight called strikes, two swings-and-misses and four groundouts. He elicited 20 swings and misses with the pitch against Seattle.
Gray retired the first nine Oakland batters he faced before Esteury Ruiz worked a leadoff walk in the fourth. He stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw, but Gray induced a flyout, strikeout and a groundout to strand Oakland’s speedy leadoff hitter at third. Oakland’s Jace Peterson led off the fifth with a walk, but Gray left him at first with a strikeout, a lineout and a flyout.
He needed just four pitches to retire the Oakland side in the sixth, and retired consecutive batters in the seventh before a Peterson single to right field snapped the no-hit bid.
Gray’s scoreless inning streak is the second-longest on the team to Nathan Eovaldi, who extended his to 28 and two-thirds on Friday night. Dane Dunning, who’s made two starts in place of the injured Jacob deGrom, has given up just two earned runs in 11 innings as a starter.
So whether it’s Gray Day, EovalDay or Dane Day, the Rangers have gotten excellent length and efficiency out of their starting pitchers in the last two weeks. That’s been especially important as Texas’ bullpen — which Bochy conceded Saturday is still a work in progress — has struggled of late, including a blown save on Friday night.
Case in point: left-hander John King, who the Rangers recalled from Triple-A on Thursday, was able to make his first appearance of the season with a five-run cushion in the ninth. He gave up back-to-back one-out singles, but got the hot-hitting Brent Rooker to ground into a game-ending double play.
A two-run home run from Ezequiel Duran in the top of the ninth helped, too, and kept the Rangers from needing closer Will Smith to pitch the bottom half or needing Gray to throw more pitches than he’d already done. Duran’s fifth home run of the year went 438 feet to let center field and left the bat at 108 mph. Each of his five home runs have cracked the 400-foot, 100-mph thresholds.
“It’s automatic,” first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said of Duran. “He’ll tell you too, he expects to hit the ball hard, we expect him to hit the ball hard. Yeah, I don’t know, it’s really cool. Uber talented.”
Lowe (2 for 4) extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 12 games and hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Semien led the game off with a single, stole second and third base and scored on a Lowe single. Josh Smith — who left the game in the sixth inning after he was hit in the foot by a pitch — led the third off with a double and scored on a Semien sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.