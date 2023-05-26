BALTIMORE — The Texas Rangers offense keeps rolling.
Winners of four of their last five and averaging a little over seven runs per contest in that time, things don’t look to be slowing down in Baltimore. The Rangers busted open the series-opener against the Orioles with an eight-run fourth inning, the big strike coming in the form of a grand slam by shortstop Corey Seager.
The Rangers defeated the Orioles 12-2.
The fourth-inning rally also featured a Josh Jung triple, a Josh Smith RBI single, a Robbie Grossman homer, a Sandy Leon single and a walk-error combo before Seager blasted off to really pile it on for the Rangers. The kicker: Jung added another RBI single for the last run of the inning after the Rangers had batted around.
It was the third grand slam of Seager’s career, and the fifth of the season for the Rangers. It’s Seager’s third total HR since he returned from the injured list May 17.
It’s the second-largest offensive output in a single inning for the Rangers in 2023, behind the nine they put up in an inning against Philadelphia on Opening Day. Texas ended the fourth inning with a 10-1 lead.
Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the second inning. Brad Miller contributed a double.
Jon Gray (5-1) got the win, going seven innings while allowing four hits and one run (Adley Rutschman homer in the first inning).
Grayson Rodriguez, from Nacodoches Central Heights, took the loss to go to 2-2.
deGrom Throws Session
Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a 31-pitch bullpen on Friday — his fourth in the last week-and-a-half — and took another significant step as he works his way back from an elbow injury.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom spun the ball and used “his whole arsenal” in Friday’s bullpen, something he hadn’t yet done in either of his first three bullpens post-injury.
“He looked pretty good,” said Bochy, who added deGrom threw more sliders than curveballs.
The 34-year-old hasn’t pitched since April 28, when he left a start vs. the New York Yankees with forearm tightness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later with right elbow inflammation. He threw 32 pitches in a bullpen on Monday.
“He felt fine [after Friday’s bullpen],” Bochy said. “Now [we’ll] just wait and see how he recovers from that.”
Briefly: Catcher Jonah Heim and infielder Ezequiel Duran wereboth out of Friday’s lineup against the Orioles. Heim, who’s caught in 39 games this season, will now have had consecutive days off after Thursday’s off day. Duran didn’t play in Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an oblique injury. Bochy said Friday that the Rangers will continue to evaluate him and make a call “one way or another” on Saturday or Sunday.