Martin Perez allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings and Josh Jung hit a solo home run as the Texas Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in Arlington on Sunday night to complete a three-game series sweep.
After scoring 27 runs in the first two games of the three-game set, Texas leaned on its pitching staff to earn its first season-opening sweep since 2011, when the Rangers took three games against the Boston Red Sox en route to a 6-0 start to the season.
Perez (1-0) scattered eight hits and three walks while striking out seven. Relievers Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernandez then combined to allow just one hit over 2 1/3 innings before Will Smith worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.
Smith joined the Rangers in large part to reunite with Bruce Bochy, who was manager of the Giants when Smith was in San Francisco from 2016-19. Smith had his best season as a reliever under Bochy, being named an All-Star in 2019 while picking up 34 saves.
That was Bochy’s last season as Giants manager, and he is currently in his first with Texas.
The Rangers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Jung homered in the second inning, but the Phillies evened it at 1-1 in the fourth when Nick Castellanos scored on a double-play grounder by Josh Harrison.
The Rangers went back ahead, 2-1, in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Marcus Semien that scored Mitch Garver. Texas’ bullpen took care of the rest.
Philadelphia left-hander Bailey Falter (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon and Gregory Soto allowed just one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings while fanning three.
SATURDAY
The Rangers received a pair of three-run home runs from Mitch Garver en route to a 16-3 triumph over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Arlington.
Garver’s first home run extended the Texas lead to 7-3 in the fifth. His second homer came in the seventh and made it a 10-3 game.
Second baseman Marcus Semien also homered for the Rangers, who had 17 hits in the game.
Neither starting pitcher made it past the fifth inning.
Nate Eovaldi (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings to earn the win in his Rangers debut. He struck out six and walked two.
Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (0-1) gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits before he was pulled with one out in the fifth. He struck out seven and walked one.
The Rangers pushed two runs across in the first inning against Wheeler, who allowed four earned runs in the first inning during the entire 2022 season. After Semien led off the bottom of the inning with a home run, Robbie Grossman made it 2-0 with a two-out single that scored Nathaniel Lowe (3-for-6).
A Grossman sacrifice fly scored Lowe to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the third. Adolis Garcia (3-for-4) increased the lead to 4-0 when he scored on an error by shortstop Trea Turner later in the inning.
The Phillies cut their four-run deficit in half on a double by Nick Castellanos that scored Darick Hall and J.T. Realmuto in the fourth. Philadelphia got another run in the fifth inning when Turner hit his second triple of the season and then scored on a Kyle Schwarber groundout to second.
Castellanos, Hall, Bryson Stott and Turner each had two hits for the Phillies.
After Garver’s second home run, the Rangers pushed three more runs across in the seventh. Brad Miller scored on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly, Josh Smith scored on a Lowe groundout, and an RBI single by Garcia scored Semien to make it 13-3.
Texas added three runs in the eighth. Bubba Thompson scored on a Semien sacrifice fly, Garcia scored on a Lowe single and Smith scored on a Travis Jankowski single.