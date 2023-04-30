ARLINGTON — One day after he landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom stood in front of his locker in the team clubhouse and expressed two feelings.
One, frustration.
Two, optimism.
“Definitely frustrated, [I] want to be out there,” deGrom said Sunday. “The goal is to get [the inflammation] knocked out in the next few days and resume throwing. [I’m] staying optimistic about it, I didn’t want to go out there and keep pushing it and putting the bullpen in a bad spot and the team in a bad spot.”
DeGrom, 34, left Friday’s game vs. the New York Yankees after 3 2/3 innings pitched with forearm tightness and landed on the injured list a day later. He said Sunday that Friday’s injury was not similar to the wrist soreness that limited him to four innings against the Kansas City Royals on April 17.
He said that “everything structurally looks fine,” and that he’s felt better each day since Friday’s start.
“The goal was to not go on the IL, the goal was to make 30 starts and help put this team in a position to win,” deGrom said. “And it’s disappointing to not be able to do that right now, but [I’ll] stay optimistic about it.”
Rangers general manager Chris Young praised deGrom’s communication about his well-being to the team staff on Saturday. DeGrom — who was limited to 156 1/3 total innings in his last two seasons with the New York Mets in 2021-22 — echoed Young’s sentiments: play things safe, don’t rush it and return to action when the elbow is ready.
“It comes with a little bit of experience,” deGrom said of his communication abilities in regards to his own body. “The goal is to not miss a lot of time, I’ve done that over the last couple of years. Trying to be smart. The hope was that there was nothing, but there was a little bit of inflammation, so we’ve got to let that get out of there. Hopefully it’s the 15 days and [I] come back off of that.”
The two-time Cy Young award winner had been as advertised stuff-wise in his first six outings. DeGrom has a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched, and in his last 13 2/3 innings spread across three starts, he’d given up just one earned run on four hits.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that the team has not decided who will replace deGrom in the rotation. Relief pitcher Dane Dunning, who has a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 innings as the Rangers’ long relief man out of the bullpen, is a likely option given his experience as a starter.
With off days on Monday and Thursday this upcoming week, the Rangers have a bit more flexibility to work around deGrom’s absence.
“[Pitching coach] Mike [Maddux] and I talked a little bit about it today, and we’ll continue that discussion here in the next couple of days and decide what’s better,” Bochy said. “Dunning is doing such a great job with the value he brings in the bullpen. Cole Ragans, he’s in the picture too. We’ll make a call here soon.”
The Rangers have won each of the six games he started. Now the team will wait — patiently, of course — for their $185 million ace’s return to the rotation.
“I think that’s something we’ll have to see,” deGrom said of his return timeline. “Make sure the inflammation is out of there and go from there.”
Seager update
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain on April 12, fielded ground balls pregame on Saturday and Sunday at Globe Life Field. He returned to baseball activities for the first time since his injury on April 24.
