NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Ericsson used the slowed car in front of him as a launching ramp and shot up and over — with a dangling wing — Sebastien Bourdais' Chevrolet.
"I thought my race was over there," Ericsson said.
Not in this wreckfest. Call the latest IndyCar race winner Marcus Air-icsson.
Ericsson stuck the landing on his early race flight and avoided further disaster on the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
"I'm just trying to figure out how I ended up winning the race after flying and seeing the sky," he said.
Ericsson conserved fuel and survived hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon and won his second race of the season. He moved to fifth in the IndyCar points race with five race left — 79 points back of leader Alex Palou.
Ericsson doesn't have a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2022 and said "I hope Chip was watching today."
"My biggest wish is continue here in the 8 car," Ericsson said.
He made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Bourdais' Chevy and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson's airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and said he thought the car was going to snap in half.
The 30-year-old Swede won as darkness fell in Nashville with Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion, making a late run.
Ericsson caught a break when Herta clobbered his car into the tire barriers with five laps left, ending his dominant weekend for Andretti Autosport. Herta topped the first two practice sessions, won the pole and his team was in "a league of our own." He was gaining on Ericsson and had a potential go-ahead pass on the horizon when he crushed his car. Herta buried his head in his hands in stunned disbelief.
"We had the car all weekend to win," Herta said. "I just threw it away."
Dixon was second to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish. James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal rounded out the top five.
The Grand Prix was the first new street course race added to the schedule in 10 years and enough fans to fill Nissan Stadium packed grandstands, partied near live music stages, and lined fences 10 rows deep with cameras raised to snap a picture of the fastest newcomers in town.
"If there's enough alcohol out there, it's going to be a good show no matter what," Dixon said.
The best seat in the house might have come without one, when fans stood high on the stadium concourse for a bird's-eye view of one of the 11 turns on the track.
The 2.17-mile course weaved through the stadium parking lot and over a 3,500-foot straightway that spanned over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and suspended 80 feet over the Cumberland River.
"The track going downtown was so cool to race on," Ericsson said.
Better safe than sorry, dive teams and boats were on standby in case of emergency.
The chaos was contained to the asphalt streets.
Team Penske drivers brought the race to a halt only a few laps later from Ericsson when Will Power dipped inside Simon Pagenaud and drove his teammate into the wall. That led to a massive 10-race pileup and the red flag was out for roughly 20 minutes.
There were nine cautions and two red flags in the race.
"There was no flow to the race. It was like we had six races," Dixon said.
POINTS STANDINGS
Palou holds a 42-point lead in the standings over Dixon.
JIMMIE'S DAY
Jimmie Johnson continues to hit bumps in the road — or in his case, on a bridge — in his rookie season in IndyCar. Johnson destroyed his car in the morning practice session for his second wreck of the weekend and was forced to use a backup car. He used a backup car shared by teammate Palou. He was collected in the Penske crash and was disqualified when the No. 48 crew worked on his Honda — Johnson even helped carry spare parts — under the red flag. Johnson was 26th.
"I'm having a blast, I'm learning a ton and every week I'm getting better and better," Johnson said.
ARROW EXPANSION
McLaren Racing will purchase a majority stake of the Arrow McLaren SP race team by the end of 2021 and plans to add a third car to its IndyCar lineup.
The team fields cars this season for Pato O'Ward, who was second in the points standings headed into Sunday's Music City Grand Prix, and Felix Rosenqvist. Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, said Sunday he would like to add another full-time car in 2023 — perhaps as early as next season "if we can find the right combination."
"We've got the resources, so the economics are not a concern, but we want to run three cars that win races and compete for the championship," he said.
UP NEXT
IndyCar returns Saturday to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and hits the road course.
---
Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes regular-season title
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away.
Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
"I knew my car was good and the strategy worked out," said Larson, who was constantly reminded by his crew that his lead was quickly shrinking over Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet. "We were able to maintain that gap for a while and eventually start to pull away. Good thing the nine wasn't close enough. He was really, really fast. He's the guy to judge off of. I was definitely worried about him all day. He was so fast."
Elliott was seeking his eighth road course victory and third in a row at The Glen, which would have tied Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin for the Cup record at the historic road course in upstate New York's Finger Lakes.
Elliott was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice and crew chief Alan Gustafson was ejected. But just as he did at Road America a month earlier when he won from 34th on the starting grid, Elliott made a gallant charge but couldn't overcome Larson's big lead and crossed the finish line 2.45 seconds behind.
"I just hate it. I made too many mistakes to win," Elliott said. "It was too late in the race to recover from it. That's what cost us."
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Larson also held off Elliott in overtime to win on the road course at Sonoma in June and leaves Watkins Glen tied with Denny Hamlin with 917 points for the series lead.
"It's fun racing him," Larson said after his series-leading fifth victory of the season. "I look forward to the next few weeks and even into the playoffs;. There's still a lot of racing left. It's going to be fun. I'm glad there's a fun little points battle. I feel like in years past it's kind of been a blowout."
It was the first Cup race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics and there was no practice or qualifying.
Larson and Truex were together at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the 90-lap race around seven-turn, the 2.45-mile layout. Kyle Busch in third was nearly 10 seconds behind and just ahead of Elliott.
Larson had a lead of nearly three seconds on Truex as the laps began to wind down as Elliott continued to charge. The grandstands were sold out and cheers for Elliott grew as he continued his surge. He passed Truex for second at the top of the esses with eight laps to go and set his sights on his teammate just over five seconds in front with lapped traffic ahead.
Elliott's surge fizzled over the final five laps and Larson negotiated a gaggle of four lapped cars, overcoming a mistake in the first turn, and cruised to the finish.
Elliott had surged hard in the first stage but flat-spotted his tires in turn 1 and dropped to 36th near the end of the second stage before rallying.
Truex, Christopher Bell, and Larson were in a three-car breakaway early on the 50-lap final stage. Christopher Bell challenged Truex for the lead with Larson on lap 48 but couldn't make it stick and backed off.
Eight laps later, Larson took out Bell entering the first turn, a downhill 90-degree right-hander, dropping Bell to eighth as Elliott continued to make a strong comeback from last. Bell, whose No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team was hit with the same penalty as Elliott, rallied to finish seventh.
NO LUCK
Brad Keselowski, who finished second three straight times at The Glen nearly a decade ago, is still looking for his first road course win and had perhaps his best shot at a breakthrough came when he landed the pole for the race. He led the first nine laps ahead of Team Penske teammate Joey Logano before his day began to unravel. He spun out on his own heading to the competition caution, flat-spotted all four tires and was forced to pit again because he was struggling with rear grip. Keselowski finished 35th, two laps down.
MICHAEL'S WATCHING
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, partners with driver Denny Hamlin in 23XI Racing, was watching his driver from the pits. Wallace matched his number, finishing 23rd.
ANOTHER SELLOUT
WGI president Michael Printup said before the race that the grandstands were sold out for the sixth time in seven years and camping sold out for the first time. NASCAR did not race at The Glen last year because of the pandemic.
UP NEXT
The Cup series heads to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next Sunday.