LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out, giving him a track-record seven wins and 50 overall in his Cup career.
Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory.
Hamlin passed Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon — for the second straight year — for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations.
That made Hamlin the first disqualified Cup winner since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.
But he does know the way to victory lane in the No. 11 Toyota.
Hamlin and Kyle Larson bumped and battled over the final laps before the three-time Daytona 500 winner pulled away on the final restart and won with the caution flag out, leading a sold-out crowd — Pocono’s largest since 2010 — to shower Hamlin with boos.
“I love it,” Hamlin said. “They can boo my rock out of here in a few years.”
Pocono paints rocks outside the garage to honor of some of NASCAR’s greats, such as Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty.
Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was second and Tyler Reddick third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.
Larson faded to 21st and blasted Hamlin for making contact late in the race that sent the No. 5 Chevrolet up the track and cost him a shot at racing for the win.
“I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything, I’ve ever done on the racetrack,” Larson said. “I can count four or five times where he had to reach out to me. At some point, you’ve got to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.”
Austin Dillon chucked his helmet at former teammate Tyler Reddick’s car after the two were involved in a wreck. Dillon’s Ford slammed into the wall and its passenger side crumpled. Dillon threw his helmet as he walked off the track.
“I was just trying to hit him,” Dillon said. “They’re going probably 65. If I had started at the front of the car, I might have got him at the door.”
Joey Logano’s rough race ended with a bumpy ride to pit road. Logano, who won the first stage, later hit the wall, blew four tires and finished 35th. The Team Penske driver criticized NASCAR for the jittery ride to the pits in his Ford and said the tow truck caused additional damage to the car.
Logano took a jab at Kevin Harvick after a run-in at the 2010 Pocono race, saying, “It’s probably not his fault, you know, his wife wears the firesuit in the family.”
The quip has lived on in NASCAR circles but the feud between the two Cup champions has long since dissipated. Harvick, in his final NASCAR season, sold T-shirts this year for charity that read “I wear the firesuit in this family.” Harvick gave a $12,000 check from money raised from the sale to Logano for his charity foundation. Harvick’s young daughter wore a firesuit on Sunday with the slogan across the front.
Newgarden completes sweep at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he has had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.
Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power.
It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the .875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another win. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh — he started third on Saturday — but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.
Newgarden left the weekend in second place in the series standings, only 80 points behind leader Alex Palou. Palou, who finished third, came into the weekend with a 117-point lead over Scott Dixon, with Newgarden 126 points back in third place.
Newgarden continued his dominance on the series’ ovals this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, then won the Indianapolis 500. It was his fifth consecutive win on ovals dating back to last season.
Power, on the pole for both weekend races, led the first 30 laps before Newgarden used a lower line to pass Power and fellow Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin as they encountered slower traffic.
Austin Hill captures Xfinity race
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday.
Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn’t won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until he caught a break on the final extra two laps.
Josh Berry, needing a win to qualify for the Xfinity playoffs, held the lead until a late wreck brought out the caution. Berry, who won the first two stages went high, slammed into the wall off the restart and wrecked. Hill had enough fuel in the No. 21 Chevrolet to speed away and get the win.
Sam Mayer was second and Chase Elliott, winless in the Cup Series this year, finished third. Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.
“We didn’t get the caution we were looking for,” Elliott said.
Berry faded to 24th.
“I just got loose and got up the track,” Berry said. “It’s just hard racing there on the restart. We just weren’t able to close it out.”
The 29-year-old Hill said he knew he just had to hit his marks on the last two laps to take the checkered flag for Richard Childress Racing. The last two laps were the only ones he led in the race.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP
BUDAPEST (AP) — Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season on Sunday.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back.
Red Bull’s 12th straight win included the final race of 2022 and broke McLaren’s record for consecutive wins set in 1988.
Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory this season means he already leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second and Perez was third. Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes.