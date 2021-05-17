DOVER, Del. (AP) — Moments after he smoked the field at Dover, Alex Bowman channeled fictional goofball NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby as flames simmered under the left rear of his Chevy.
“Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire,” he said, quoting a popular line from “Talladega Nights.”
At Hendrick Motorsports, if you ain’t first, you’re, well, at Dover it was second, third and fourth.
Bowman parked the No. 48 Chevrolet in its familiar spot in victory lane at Dover International Speedway, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish for Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday.
Bowman — who described himself as a “race car driver slash weirdo” — led Hendrick to only the fourth top-four sweep by a single team in NASCAR Cup Series history. Kyle Larson led a race-high 263 laps and finished second, Chase Elliott was third and William Byron fourth.
The milestones kept coming at the Monster Mile. Hendrick Motorsports won its 267th career NASCAR race, one shy of the team record held by Petty Enterprises.
“I want to be the guy that get those wins for Mr. H,” Bowman said.
Not so fast, said Larson.
“I hope I’m the driver to do it,” Larson said.
Bowman — who added he’s “had my share of doubters” throughout his career — won his second race of the season and passed 1,000 laps led in his career. But the victory celebration at the Monster Mile had to seem familiar for Hendrick Motorsports. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion now in IndyCar, won a track-record 11 times at Dover in the 48.
Turns out, Johnson’s successor is just as adept at handling the rigors of the concrete mile track.
“I try to run the Jimmie Johnson line,” Bowman said.
Bowman has followed two of NASCAR’s biggest superstars, first taking the wheel of the No. 88 after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired and made the move to the 48 this season.
He’s tried to escape their large shadows by doing things his own way — though after early struggles in his career at Dover, he texted Johnson for tips that he followed to this day.
“You can’t be Jimmie Johnson light,” Hendrick said. “You’ve got to be Alex Bowman.”
NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 Results
Sunday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 points.
2. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 55.
3. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 50.
4. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 45.
5. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 36.
6. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 42.
7. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 45.
8. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 30.
9. (24) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400, 28.
10. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400, 27.
11. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 26.
12. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 33.
13. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 28.
14. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 25.
15. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 22.
16. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.
17. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 22.
18. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 399, 19.
19. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 399, 18.
20. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 17.
21. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 396, 16.
22. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 396, 15.
23. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 396, 14.
24. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 395, 13.
25. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 12.
26. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 393, 11.
27. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 393, 10.
28. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 392, 9.
29. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 388, 8.
30. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 388, 0.
31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 387, 0.
32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 383, 0.
33. (33) James Davison, Chevrolet, 382, 4.
34. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 381, 3.
35. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 335, 2.
36. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, engine, 334, 0.
37. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 300, 1.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Austin Cindric professed his love for Dover and soon refused to let his Miles the Monster trophy out of his grip. With so many close calls on the concrete, Cindric was sure to savor this checkered flag — and keep his trophy within reach.
“It’s still in my lap like a child or a dog,” Cindric said. “This is one I wanted for a very long time.”
Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.
The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could roll into victory lane. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season on the Monster Mile and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.
Can a second Xfinity title be far behind?
“My mentality cannot change from last year,” he said. “It’s all about going to Phoenix. We’re obviously doing a lot of great things, but we can’t slow down. Everyone else is getting better, as well.”
He connected with Ty Gibbs near the end of the first stage and the No. 22 Ford swiveled a bit until Cindric straightened it and kept it on pace for the win.
IndyCar
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season, the most at this point in the season since 2013.
“I have never cried before when I won a race, but I did today,” said VeeKay, who vowed to eat a cheesecake — perhaps the whole thing — in celebration.
The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward in what is quickly becoming a changing of the guard in IndyCar.
Only six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has been to victory lane so far this year for the veterans as the series heads next week into preparations for the Indianapolis 500.
But it is VeeKay who now believes he can win the 500. He drives for local team Ed Carpenter Racing, a Chevy-powered organization that has put team owner Carpenter on the pole for the 500 three times.
“They were already like super motivated, but I’m pretty sure now for the 500 everyone is just going to be next-level motivated,” VeeKay said. “I know we have a good 500 car, good oval car, I think we can really, really do well. I feel super confident.”
VeeKay is so confident that he already knows should he win the 500 he’d like a bottle of whole milk. Not because it is his first choice — that would be buttermilk — but because he liked the way it looked in 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud’s photos.
“I saw the photo of Simon pouring milk on his face, and I think the whole milk gives the nice thick layer of milk, which I like,” he said.
His win Saturday was the first for ECR since Josef Newgarden won for the team in 2016.
Newgarden has since moved to Team Penske and won two IndyCar championships.
VeeKay, meanwhile, has climbed through the IndyCar development system and is the first driver to win at all four levels of the Road to Indy program. He won six races in Indy Lights in 2019, seven races and the Indy Pro 2000 championship in 2018 and three races in USF2000 in 2017.
Mentored by two-time Indy 500 winner and fellow Dutchman Arie Luyendyk, VeeKay is the first Dutch winner in IndyCar since Robert Doornbos won a pair of CART races in 2007. He lives on Main Street in Speedway across the street from the track and rides his bike to work each day.
“I live like right next door, so every day I wake up, open the curtains and I see the grandstands of the racetrack,” he said. “It’s just the perfect day at the most perfect place on earth.”
VeeKay sliced through the center of Palou and Jimmie Johnson on a gutsy three-wide pass to show early how aggressive he was at Indy and then chased down pole-sitter Romain Grosjean to take his first lead of the race on Lap 45.
Grosjean reclaimed the lead when VeeKay pitted, setting up a potential second showdown. But this time Grosjean was not able to beat VeeKay off pit road and VeeKay was easily past Grosjean before Grosjean got back onto track.
VeeKay beat him to the finish line by nearly 5 seconds.
Grosjean led a race-high 44 laps and finished second for his first podium finish since 2015 in Formula One. The Frenchman survived a fiery crash in Bahrain last November that left him with severe scarring on his hands and marked the end of his F1 career.
He won the pole for the race in just his third IndyCar start — his first pole in 10 years — and the crowd at Indy cheered at the fence for him following his finish.
“Bahrain was horrible but for my life it’s been a great experience and people are really behind me and I can feel it,” Grosjean said. “The support I am having is incredible. You’ve only seen me smiling here in the U.S. and we are happy to be racing here.”
The best part?
“Leading races, that’s what I came for,” he said.
Palou was third, followed by Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Scott McLaughlin, Dixon, and Marcus Ericsson.