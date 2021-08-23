BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Blaney needed a push to pass William Byron on Sunday.
Kyle Busch provided the boost.
With Busch's help, Blaney took the lead on the final restart, then bobbed and weaved his way around Michigan International Speedway to beat Byron by 0.077 seconds. It was the narrowest victory margin in a Cup race at this track since electronic scoring began.
"I wouldn't say we had the best car," Blaney said. "We got pretty good, to a point where I thought we could run fourth or fifth and it just worked out to where he could give us a push and it just worked out."
Blaney won for the second time this season and sixth overall, capping a big weekend for Team Penske, which won Saturday's IndyCar race in suburban St. Louis and then this victory, not far from Roger Penske's Detroit roots. Ford also has won seven straight at Michigan.
This one was unexpected.
With no practice and no qualifying race on a speedway race organizers added resin to the top of the track, Blaney started third and quickly found himself off the pace of Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliot, Larson and Byron.
Instead, Blaney kept his cool in the heat as his crew fine-tuned the No. 12 Ford. Blaney took care of the rest, methodically working way toward the front.
But Elliott lost track position after stalling in the pits and two late yellows bunched the field together, suddenly putting Blaney in the top five.
When the top three cars took the outside lane on the final restart, Blaney chose the inside lane next to Byron and in front of Busch.
His decision — and Busch's push — changed the complexion of the race.
"It was fun, kind of like a superspeedway race," Byron said. "Unfortunately, he ran the bottom. You can only block so many lanes and I tried to block the top and cost myself the lead."
Larson and Byron took turns over the final seven laps trying to give one another a shot to pass Blaney. Nothing worked.
"Just made a couple of bad moves, I guess," Larson said. "A little too impatient behind the No. 12 and allowed William to get by me and then I was hoping they would get racing and I could get side-drafting."
And Blaney sped across the finish line barely ahead of Byron.
"Really the push was the whole thing," Blaney said. "So thanks, Kyle."
Blaney also ended Kevin Harvick's winning streak at Michigan at three. But the consolation prize wasn't bad — clinching the 15th spot in the 16-car playoff that begins in two weeks.
Elliott beat Larson to the finish line to win the first stage, and Busch took the second stage over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell.
ON THE OUTSIDE
Austin Dillon heads into the regular-season finale in 17th place after finishing third in the first stage but his day ended with a nasty crash as the second stage ended.
Dillon was trying to move up from below the white line when the No. 3 Chevrolet appeared to make contact with Brad Kesewlowski, sending Dillon hard into the outside wall and briefly airborne in the front straightaway.
Keselowski apologized immediately on the radio.
"I think we would have a shot for something there at the end with that race car," he said. "I thought we had a little room to come up but he just held me down a little bit."
NEW DEAL
Erik Jones told reporters Sunday he signed a contract extension this weekend to stay with Richard Petty Motorsports next season.
Jones didn't divulge terms of the deal, which keeps him in the No. 43 Chevrolet. The announcement comes during a busy week in which he threw the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game, stared a new charitable foundation and made an appearance for Chevy in Detroit.
"It's cool to have it done," he said on a video call. "Happy to have it done at this point of the season not only so I can focus on the rest of this season but also so I can focus on next year."
TALKING IT OUT
Denny Hamlin said he's moved on from last week's tangle with Chase Briscoe at Indianapolis. Briscoe spun out the No. 11 Toyota with less than two laps left — and after Briscoe's team had been told he would be penalized for cutting off the second turn by driving through the grass.
They first spoke on pit road then engaged in a Twitter spat when Briscoe's radio transmissions were broadcast. It appeared to show the team was aware of the penalty before the contact. Briscoe then urged Hamlin to call him.
"We talked," Hamlin said. "We talked on pit road and we talked after that, so yeah, I'm good. He can't go back and change it. Would we do things differently next time? Probably. It was a bummer for me, yeah. I had as much at stake as he did."
Hamlin hasn't won yet this season but has clinched a playoff spot. Briscoe can make the playoffs with a win.
UP NEXT
The regular-season ends Saturday night at Daytona.
---
Erratic driving upends IndyCar's championship race
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Alex Palou stood in the darkened infield watching a replay of the crash that had knocked him out of the final oval event of the season and, consequently, swallowed the last of his lead in the IndyCar standings.
The rest of the field roared on without him Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway after Palou was caught in a three-car accident triggered by yet another sketchy restart.
Sloppy racing and botched restarts have been a problem all season in IndyCar — remember, eventual race winner Marcus Ericsson drove up and over Sebastien Bourdais even before the field got to the restart line at Nashville earlier this month — and a rash of impatient and overaggressive driving has jumbled the championship fight.
"We've had some pretty erratic and some pretty crazy driving this season, but it just seems to go unnoticed," Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning IndyCar champion, said after he was collected in the crash with teammate Palou.
The race winner, Josef Newgarden, agreed: "I think people are driving aggressively these days. You almost have to match it to some degree because if you don't, you just get run over."
And Palou, helplessly stuck outside the care center as Pato O'Ward cruised past him for the IndyCar points lead, simply wondered why there was so much impatience with nearly 200 laps to go. "It's so early. I mean, if it's the last lap of the race, I can understand. But it's still early."
The dicey racing has upturned the championship race and put O'Ward, a 22-year-old Mexican with Formula One aspirations, on top of the IndyCar standings. O'Ward in two weeks went from 42 points down to 10 up on Palou, a 24-year-old Spaniard who has led after eight of 13 rounds.
Palou was last bumped from atop the standings six races ago, in June at Detroit, where an O'Ward victory briefly pushed him ahead by a single point. There is no favorite in the championship race headed into a three-week West Coast swing close to the season, and only 60 points separate O'Ward from Ericsson in fifth.
Newgarden's victory leapfrogged him from fifth to third and only 22 points back, while Dixon lost nine more points to fall 43 behind.
O'Ward, benefactor of the bold — dangerous? — driving, admitted to playing it safe with calculated moves Saturday night. He finished second to Newgarden and was content to follow the better car. O'Ward's only chance to win would've been if Newgarden was slowed by lapped cars "but they were all very respectful. That's a change."
And O'Ward seemed to exonerate Rinus VeeKay for his role in crashing Palou and Dixon, noting that the restarts have been a mess this season. In fact, O'Ward believed the blame lay ahead of VeeKay at perhaps Alexander Rossi for creating a nearly three-wide pack heading into the turn.t
"I guess he doesn't look in his left mirror here. He just turned in, so I had to slam on the brakes so I didn't crash," O'Ward said. "I'm assuming that is what caused the checkup behind for sure. For me it was sudden and pretty aggressive, yes."
He contended some in the field raced dirty because "I had a lot to lose and they know that. They're just taking advantage of what position they're in in terms of the championship."
Dixon believes it is time for IndyCar race control to get involved and, well, control the erratic drivers. There's so much at stake and it seems unfair when careless, sloppy decisions collect drivers trying to race the right way.
Newgarden admitted after Saturday night's victory it was difficult to bite his tongue and not name-check the worst offenders. But he said it's up to individual competitors to learn the nuances of their rivals and figure out who it is safe to race around.
"We all have our feelings on who we feel like is not the right person to be around or who we think is aggressive more than others. It's just part of the learning process, trying to understand your competitors," he said. "It's like that in any series. Everyone knows or has an opinion on who they think is probably not safe to be around on the track."
There's a purported hierarchy in NASCAR in which the veterans will mercilessly denounce dangerous driving, lack of etiquette and dismissal of the gentleman's agreement. Newgarden doesn't think IndyCar has a similar one.
"I don't think there's like a pecking order as far as the veterans and who gets a talking to; I don't think the youth really cares anyways," he said.
So it comes down to self-policing and figuring out how to race each individual driver, he said.
"You end up causing enough problems in a row, an individual, that's going to turn into a bad situation," Newgarden said.
O'Ward thinks its more cut and dry and drivers need to stop playing games.
"I don't know why it's so hard to comprehend. Man, just stay in one throttle, then go. It's so simple," O'Ward said. "You see the first (car) jump a little bit, let's go. If not, you just get eaten. They stop, you stop, you're relying on the guys behind to stop and it just creates chaos."